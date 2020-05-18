Oil Jumps 11% On Signs Of Demand Recovery

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 33.26 +1.44 +4.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 34.81 +2.31 +7.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 33.12 +1.69 +5.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 30.35 +1.65 +5.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.74 +1.66 +7.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 33.26 +1.11 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 33.65 +0.99 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 23.30 +3.74 +19.12%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 36.42 +2.13 +6.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 34.11 +4.23 +14.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 34.69 +4.16 +13.63%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 22.64 +2.78 +14.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.02 +1.64 +6.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 28.52 +1.64 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 29.92 +1.64 +5.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 25.02 +1.64 +7.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 22.25 +2.75 +14.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 28.49 +2.18 +8.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 25.77 +2.39 +10.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 19.75 +2.00 +11.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.01 +1.87 +6.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 19 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 1 hour Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 2 hours Geothermal Drilling?
  • 6 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 14 hours New York State rejects environmental permit for Williams Co. natural gas pipeline
  • 3 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 52 mins Baker Hughes rig count
  • 18 hours Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 16 mins Permanent Damage To Oil Demand
  • 10 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

Morgan Stanley Says The Worst Is Over For Oil

Morgan Stanley Says The Worst Is Over For Oil

The worst for oil is…

Are Oil Prices Heading Back Into Negative Territory?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back Into Negative Territory?

The perfect storm of low…

Russia Expects A Protracted Oil Price Plunge

Russia Expects A Protracted Oil Price Plunge

Even though the new OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps 11% On Signs Of Demand Recovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 18, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. benchmark oil prices surged by 11 percent early on Monday to a two-month high of over $32 a barrel amid signs of demand recovery and accelerated production cuts from all oil producers, making a repeat of last month’s negative WTI Crude prices a day before expiry increasingly unlikely.

At 10:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, the WTI Crude June contract expiring on Tuesday was trading at $32.86, up by 11.72 percent on the day, to the highest level since the second week of March. Back then, oil prices had started to slide after Saudi Arabia flooded the market with oil in a price war for market share and demand started crumbling as countries began going into lockdown to curb the spreading of the coronavirus.   

Brent Crude prices were also surging on Monday, by 7.60 percent at $34.93, as producers from OPEC+ and North America signaled accelerated production cuts and/or curtailments in view of the low oil prices, high inventories, and still low oil demand around the world.

However, evidence of recovering oil demand began to emerge over the past week. Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline of 700,000 barrels for the week to May 8—the first drop in commercial inventories in 16 weeks. In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory draw of 3.5 million barrels, after a draw of 3.2 million for the previous week, which fueled hopes for demand recovery. Gasoline production averaged 7.5 million bpd, versus 6.7 million bpd a week earlier.   Related: U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

Hopes of demand recovery were further stoked by additional easing of the lockdown restrictions in U.S. states and across major European economies, including Italy and parts of the lesser affected areas in Spain.   

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also lent support to hopes of demand recovery, telling CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’ program that “Assuming there is not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you will see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year.”

Commenting on Monday’s oil price rally, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said:

“Clearly the fundamentals in the market are improving, but we continue to believe that the market is rallying too much too soon, with the risk that further strength will only prolong the supply and demand imbalance.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com