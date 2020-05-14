Tesla Could Launch A Million-Mile Battery This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins 27.74 +0.18 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 59 mins 31.13 +1.94 +6.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.686 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 18 hours 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.13 +0.46 +1.79%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.13 -0.82 -3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.686 +0.005 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.43 +0.27 +0.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 27.48 -0.07 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 18.41 -0.22 -1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 30.59 +0.08 +0.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 26.58 +1.31 +5.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.13 +0.46 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.13 +0.46 +1.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 27.03 +0.40 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 22.18 -0.65 -2.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 24.68 -0.65 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 26.08 -0.65 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 25.68 -0.65 -2.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 20.68 -0.65 -3.05%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 20.68 -0.65 -3.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 21.18 -0.65 -2.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 25.68 -0.65 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 20.68 -0.65 -3.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.40 +0.24 +0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 -0.50 -3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.87 -0.49 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 1 hour Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 2 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 7 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 9 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 4 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 4 hours the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 11 hours Japan increasing military spending
  • 2 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 9 hours Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 11 hours Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 6 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 1 hour If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 19 hours Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year

Breaking News:

Another 1,000 Texas Oil & Gas Jobs Vanish

Goldman Sachs: Jet Fuel Demand Recovery Could Take Years

Goldman Sachs: Jet Fuel Demand Recovery Could Take Years

While global oil demand is…

Saudi Arabia Urges OPEC+ To Cut Oil Output Even Further

Saudi Arabia Urges OPEC+ To Cut Oil Output Even Further

Saudi Arabia has urged its…

The Oil Crisis Puts The Entire U.S. Economy At Risk

The Oil Crisis Puts The Entire U.S. Economy At Risk

Historically low prices have led…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Could Launch A Million-Mile Battery This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Tesla is set to launch a million-mile battery as soon as this year or early in 2021 for its Model 3 in China, as part of a wider plan to introduce longer-lasting, low-cost batteries that would bring electric vehicle (EV) prices to parity with conventional gas-powered cars, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the EV maker’s plans.

A million-mile battery would be just one pillar of Elon Musk’s strategy to make Tesla an energy company, according to the sources.  

Last year, a team from the Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, who do research for Tesla, said in a paper that they had tested lithium-ion battery cell chemistry expected to be able to power electric vehicles (EVs) for more than 1 million miles and last at least two decades in grid energy storage.  

Jeff Dahn and his research team presented testing results of “excellent moderate-energy-density lithium-ion pouch cell chemistry” that should be able to power an electric vehicle for over 1.6 million kilometers (1 million miles) and last at least two decades in grid energy storage.

The researchers from Dalhousie University have an exclusive agreement with Tesla, and they reported that they had designed battery cells with higher energy density without using the solid-state electrolyte that many believe is a necessary condition for enhanced density.  

After an initial rollout in China for the Model 3, the million-mile battery will be further improved for cost, storage capacity, and energy density and will be used in other Tesla models in markets outside China, including North America, Reuters’ sources said, while Tesla declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Tesla was in talks with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) to make batteries without using cobalt for its China-made vehicles. Cobalt, one of the most expensive metals for batteries, is a key reason why EVs are still more expensive than vehicles with internal combustion engines.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Play The Next Big Rally In Gold

Next Post

LNG Price War Could Send Natural Gas Into Negative Territory
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com