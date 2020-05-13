Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.56 +0.27 +1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.19 -0.79 -2.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Graph down Mars US 51 mins 28.29 -0.29 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
Graph up Urals 6 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.95 +0.90 +4.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 27.16 -0.01 -0.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.55 +0.21 +0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 18.63 +0.12 +0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 30.51 +2.25 +7.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.27 +0.04 +0.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.63 +0.20 +0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.03 +0.66 +4.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.83 +1.25 +5.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.33 +1.25 +5.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.73 +1.25 +4.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.83 +1.25 +6.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 14.25 -0.75 -5.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 24.87 +2.49 +11.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.00 +1.50 +10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.36 +1.64 +5.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 54 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 4 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 1 hour the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 47 mins Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 19 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 18 mins Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 8 hours Is Uncle Sam Busy Mobilizing His Military Machine For a Martial Law on US Soil? 
  • 1 day Oil Capex Proportions

Breaking News:

Asian LNG Prices Spike 20% As Demand Returns

Alt Text

Global Oil Demand Could Take Years To Recover

Global oil demand will take…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps After Saudi Arabia, UAE And Kuwait Pledge Deeper Cuts

Oil prices rose early on…

Alt Text

Are Venezuelan Oil Exports Poised For A Comeback?

Despite the ongoing fuel crisis,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - May 13, 2020, 9:42 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices rose today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline of 700,000 barrels for the week to May 8.

This compared with a build of 4.6 million barrels for the previous week. The American Petroleum Institute yesterday reported an estimated 7.58-million-barrel inventory increase for the week to May 8.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory draw of 3.5 million barrels, after a draw of 3.2 million for the previous week, which sparked hopes for demand recovery. Gasoline production last week averaged 7.5 million bpd, versus 6.7 million bpd a week earlier.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported an inventory rise of 3.5 million barrels for last week. A week earlier, distillate fuel inventories had added 9.5 million barrels, with production at 5.1 million bpd. Last week, distillate fuel production averaged 4.9 million bpd.

Refineries processed 12.4 million barrels of crude daily last week, the EIA also said, operating at 67.9 percent of capacity. This compared with average daily run rates of 13 million barrels of crude, with refineries operating at a little over 70 percent of capacity.

This week saw a host of European countries begin reopening their economies, which had a beneficial effect on oil prices. However, the effect may be short-lived until it becomes clear exactly how fast the recovery in demand is going. U.S. oil prices also benefited from Saudi Arabia’s announcement it would deepen its oil cuts by another 1 million bpd.

At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate was trading at $25.42 a barrel, with Brent crude at $29.83 a barrel, both slightly down from yesterday. Meanwhile, some U.S. producers have said they would start ramping up production at $25 for a barrel of WTI despite the fact that the huge global inventory overhang remains. If they stick to their word, the problem will only become graver and will pressure prices yet again, putting much of the U.S. oil industry in a vicious circle.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

Next Post

Are Venezuelan Oil Exports Poised For A Comeback?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

 A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com