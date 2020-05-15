Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 28.72 +1.16 +4.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.73 +0.60 +1.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.691 +0.010 +0.59%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
Graph down Urals 1 day 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.13 -0.82 -3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.691 +0.010 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 30.34 +2.91 +10.61%
Graph up Murban 1 day 30.34 +2.86 +10.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 17.67 -0.74 -4.02%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 33.53 +2.94 +9.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 27.04 +0.46 +1.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 27.94 +0.91 +3.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 19.10 +0.70 +3.80%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 24.38 +2.20 +9.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 26.88 +2.20 +8.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 28.28 +2.20 +8.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 23.38 +2.20 +10.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.40 +0.24 +0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 -0.50 -3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.87 -0.49 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 1 hour Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 3 hours Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 14 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 15 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 11 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 9 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 16 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 19 hours the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 1 hour Geothermal Drilling?
  • 13 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday
  • 13 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 6 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Another 1,000 Texas Oil & Gas Jobs Vanish

Oil Jumps 10% As Saudis Raise Prices For First Time Since Price War

Oil Jumps 10% As Saudis Raise Prices For First Time Since Price War

Brent soared on Thursday morning…

Oil Opens Lower As U.S.-China Spat Escalates

Oil Opens Lower As U.S.-China Spat Escalates

After posting the first weekly…

Oil Prices Jump 28% But Analysts Warn More Carnage Still To Come

Oil Prices Jump 28% But Analysts Warn More Carnage Still To Come

Oil prices climbed 18 percent…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

By Irina Slav - May 15, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Some 50 million barrels of Saudi crude oil are approaching U.S. shores just as the Energy Information Administration reported the first inventory decline in months. This, according to Bloomberg, could reverse a tentative recovery in oil prices.

On Wednesday, the EIA reported that commercial crude oil inventories had declined by some 700,000 barrels in the week to May 8. The modest draw gave hope that the oil storage problem may soon begin to resolve itself even if total stockpiles were still above the five-year average for the season.

Now, shipping data from Bloomberg shows more than 50 million barrels of Saudi crude are about to arrive on the Gulf Coast and the West Coast by the end of June. Unless U.S. production falls sharply during this period and demand improves markedly, both at home and abroad, these barrels would need to be stored, pushing total inventories up once again. And this will pressure prices.

"The current contango exhibited by NYMEX's futures on WTI suggests a degree of recovery in the second half of the year. There's basically no incentive now for anybody to expand production, so logically the supply glut will gradually improve," said Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Yet the second half of the year is still far away, and the immediate outlook remains grim. An additional 50+ million barrels of oil would undoubtedly have a strong negative impact on prices.

"If all the Saudi tankers unload, the crude they carry will offset during May almost all of the production reductions from March levels, effectively maintaining the current high storage filling rates," Rystad Energy senior oil market analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu said in a note, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The tankers were loaded before OPEC+ struck a new agreement to take 9.7 million bpd off the market in May and June when Saudi Arabia had embarked on an aggressive price war for market share after the previous OPEC+ deal collapsed in early March. Now, with demand still weak, they have few options: dock and unload or turn into floating storage, at a cost.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

When Will The Next Oil Price Cycle Begin?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com