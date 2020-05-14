Oil Spikes Despite Pandemic Uncertainty

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 28.49 +0.93 +3.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.39 +1.26 +4.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.707 +0.026 +1.55%
Graph up Mars US 8 hours 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
Graph down Urals 1 day 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.13 -0.82 -3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.707 +0.026 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 30.34 +2.91 +10.61%
Graph up Murban 1 day 30.34 +2.86 +10.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 17.67 -0.74 -4.02%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 33.53 +2.94 +9.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 27.04 +0.46 +1.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 27.94 +0.91 +3.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 18.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 24.38 +2.20 +9.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 26.88 +2.20 +8.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 28.28 +2.20 +8.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 23.38 +2.20 +10.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.40 +0.24 +0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 -0.50 -3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.87 -0.49 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 3 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 1 hour Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 29 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 7 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 8 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 9 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 12 hours the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 15 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 6 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday
  • 6 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 12 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 15 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants

Breaking News:

Another 1,000 Texas Oil & Gas Jobs Vanish

U.S. Oil Towns Could Take Years To Recover From Crude Price Shock

U.S. Oil Towns Could Take Years To Recover From Crude Price Shock

Oil towns and counties in…

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

WTI futures were set to…

What’s Behind The Sudden Rally In Natural Gas?

What’s Behind The Sudden Rally In Natural Gas?

Gas prices rallied more than…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Spikes Despite Pandemic Uncertainty

By Nick Cunningham - May 14, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices have stabilized due to a rebound in demand and the “spectacular” drop in supply, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The reopening of major economies is “beginning a gradual-but-fragile recover,” the IEA said. The extent of global lockdown orders peaked at 4 billion people, but will drop to 2.8 billion people by the end of May.

Global oil demand fell by around 25.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April, a month that the agency previously called “Black April.” For May, demand improves to a fall of 21.5 mb/d compared to the same month a year earlier, evidence that the tepid lifting of restrictions on movement has led to a slight rebound in oil consumption. U.S. gasoline data, for instance, has been inching up this month.

The IEA revised up its global oil demand figure for 2020, projecting a decline of 8.6 mb/d for the year, which is slightly better than the decline of 9.3 mb/d that the agency saw last month. Still, that is the largest decline of demand in the history of the oil market.

But while demand has ticked up, it is the rapid and extreme supply cuts that have pulled oil prices up off of the floor. “It is on the supply side where market forces have demonstrated their power and shown that the pain of lower prices affects all producers,” the IEA said in its report. “We are seeing massive cuts in output from countries outside the OPEC+ agreement and faster than expected.”

The agency said non-OPEC countries could lose 4 mb/d by June, “with perhaps more to come.” And because the OPEC+ deal went into effect in May, total global supply could decline by 12 mb/d in May compared to April. Related: Are Venezuelan Oil Exports Poised For A Comeback?

U.S. shale losses could prove to be more durable. “By year-end, however, it is the United States that is the biggest contributor to global supply reductions compared with a year ago,” the IEA said. U.S. oil production could fall by 2.8 mb/d compared to year-end 2019.

Ultimately, however, the main takeaway from the IEA report was one of a market on the mend, albeit with a long way to go. The agency sees a rapid jump in demand in June and July. Demand doesn’t get back to pre-COVID-19 levels this year, but recovers a good portion of demand loss by the end of the year.

However, this somewhat optimistic outlook weirdly discounts the prospect of a second or third wave of global coronavirus infections, the signs of which are already readily apparent. To be sure, the IEA offers caveats about “uncertainties,” and says that another round of infections poses downside risks to its forecast.

But it isn’t the baseline assumption. “Our global 2H20 forecast assumes the virus is largely under control at the global level and that containment measures do not return on a significant scale,” the report said. Largely under control? No return of containment measures? This is set against a backdrop (at least in the U.S.) where the rate of new infected cases is rising in a lot of places outside of New York, and at the same time, states are moving quickly to lift restrictions on movement.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the IEA report, Dr. Richard Bright, a former top U.S. vaccine official, testified in front of congressional committee, where he warned that the U.S. faced the “darkest winter” because the federal government does not have a coherent strategy. “Our window of opportunity is closing,” Dr. Bright said in his opening statement. “If we fail to improve our response now, based on science, I fear the pandemic will get worse and be prolonged.”

He warned of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases compounded by seasonal influenza later this year. “Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history.”

He also warned against putting too much hope in the availability of a vaccine within a 12 to 18-month timeframe.

All of that is to say that even at $25 to $30 per barrel – a once unthinkably low price – crude oil might be getting overvalued. The IEA sees a market steadily on the mend, but that’s only true if the pandemic is on its way to some sort of resolution, which, of course, it isn’t.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Price War Could Send Natural Gas Into Negative Territory
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com