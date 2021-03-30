Oil Drops As Suez Canal Shipping Resumes

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.64 -0.92 -1.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.27 -0.71 -1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.621 -0.032 -1.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.795 -0.015 -0.84%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.988 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 62.86 +0.30 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 61.61 +0.54 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.988 -0.008 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.04 +0.88 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.67 +1.14 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 59.50 -0.30 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 65.91 +0.53 +0.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 62.20 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.34 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 62.86 +0.30 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.21 +0.58 +1.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.01 +0.99 +1.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 60.56 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 61.96 +0.59 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 59.56 +0.59 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 57.51 +0.59 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 57.51 +0.59 +1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 58.31 +0.59 +1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 63.66 +0.59 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 57.81 +0.59 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 55.51 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 67.70 +0.34 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 11 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 1 min Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 23 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days North Face gets Powned
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 21 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rose For 17 Straight Weeks As Oil Rallied

Oil Extends Losses On Renewed Demand Concerns

Oil Extends Losses On Renewed Demand Concerns

Oil prices fell for the…

Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Plans Major Federal Tax Hike

Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Plans Major Federal Tax Hike

Oil prices retreated on Monday…

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil prices plummeted by 4…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Drops As Suez Canal Shipping Resumes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices fell early on Tuesday as the Suez Canal reopened for ship traffic after a week-long blockage, while rising U.S. dollar put further downward pressure on crude.

As of 9:36 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude prices were down 1.62 percent at $60.52 and Brent Crude was trading down 1.35 percent on the day at $64.06.

Oil prices were also reacting to a potentially bearish signal about U.S. demand, after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on a news conference on Monday that the United States was headed to “impending doom” with the renewed rise of COVID-19 cases.

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared,” Walensky said. 

The Suez Canal blockage which was supporting oil prices at the end of last week is now over – in a week, compared to “weeks” as some had feared it would take to refloat the skyscraper-sized containership Ever Given stuck sideways in the canal. 

With the Suez Canal crisis over, all eyes on the market are now once again turned to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, which is expected to decide how much oil production the group will keep off the market in May.

Russia favors a rollover of the alliance’s oil production cuts while seeking a slight increase for itself to meet higher seasonal demand, a source with knowledge of Moscow’s plans told Reuters on Monday.

“Prior to the weakness in the market, expectations were that the group would start easing cuts more aggressively from May. However, the wobble we have seen in prices means that OPEC+ will likely need to take a cautious approach once again,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Tuesday.

Crude oil “is perhaps struggling for more upside on the continued strength of the US dollar and the uncertainty about how long the rise of Covid variants will restrain demand recovery,” Saxo Bank’s strategy team said in a note on Tuesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Suez Canal Crisis Comes To An End
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions
Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen

Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen
World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results
Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com