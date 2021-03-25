Most Hydrogen Is A “Climate Killer”: Enel Executive

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins SellBuy 58.56 -2.62 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins SellBuy 61.71 -2.70 -4.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins SellBuy 2.570 +0.052 +2.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 29 mins SellBuy 1.748 -0.078 -4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 61.28 +3.42 +5.91%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.84 -1.98 -3.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.61 -1.96 -3.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.35 +1.59 +2.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.93 +3.24 +5.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.23 +1.71 +2.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.36 +1.82 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.98 +3.42 +7.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.18 +3.42 +6.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.58 +3.42 +5.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.53 +3.42 +6.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.93 +3.42 +6.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.28 +3.42 +5.71%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.43 +3.42 +6.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.16 -3.59 -5.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.13 +3.42 +6.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.57 +3.42 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 22 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 18 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 3 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 16 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

People’s Bank of China Goes All-In On Clean Energy

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The call for better energy…

The One Big Problem With Green Hydrogen

The One Big Problem With Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen is one of…

Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market

Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market

Platinum plays a dual role…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Most Hydrogen Is A “Climate Killer”: Enel Executive

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 25, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

“Today, hydrogen is anything but clean. That 98% produced today is an industrial feedstock. Just 2% is produced from electrolysis,” said Enel Green Power’s head of business development, Carlo Zorzoli.

“Hydrogen today is not a solution to decarbonisation: hydrogen is a part of the problem. So the very first thing to do is convert grey hydrogen to green,” Zorzoli added, speaking at the Enlit Europe webcast, as quoted by Power Engineering.

Enel Green Power has ambitious plans for green hydrogen: the company recently sealed a deal with Italian energy company Saras for the construction of a 20-MW electrolyzer that will be powered by renewable energy to produce green hydrogen.

“We are constantly seeking partnerships to identify the best applications for this technology, particularly in industrial sectors that cannot be electrified and with emissions that are harder to reduce, including the chemical industry sector," said the chief executive of Enel Green Power, Salvatore Bernabei.

On its website, Enel Green Power explains that most hydrogen produced today is produced through natural gas reformation or coal gasification—both processes that involve greenhouse gas emissions that, according to Zorzoli are “comparable to that of Indonesia and the UK combined.”

The company notes the alternative that is blue hydrogen, which is grey hydrogen but with carbon capture and storage. The cost, Enel Green Power says, is prohibitive, and there will always be fugitive emissions.

When it comes to cost, however, green hydrogen is not exactly cheap. Right now, according to a study commissioned by International Council on Clean Transportation, the price per kilo of hydrogen produced at a grid-connected hydrolyzer is currently $8.81. This will fall to $5.77 per kilo by 2050.

But the price per kilo of blue hydrogen, produced through carbon capture and storage, is currently $2.36 (2 euro), according to the EU’s hydrogen strategy. Also, according to this strategy, the price of green hydrogen varies between $2.95 and $6.49 per kilo (2.5-5.5 euro).

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Fuel Cell Cars Compete With The EV Boom?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results
Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage

Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com