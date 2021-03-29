Oil Prices Rise As Suez Canal Crisis Comes To An End

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.05 +0.49 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.98 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours SellBuy 2.586 +0.029 +1.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 1.823 +0.013 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 36 mins 2.017 +0.022 +1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 61.61 +0.54 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.017 +0.022 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 63.04 +0.88 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 63.67 +1.14 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.50 -0.30 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 65.91 +0.53 +0.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.20 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.34 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 51.21 +0.58 +1.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.02 +2.61 +5.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 59.97 +2.41 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 61.37 +2.41 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 58.97 +3.06 +5.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 57.72 +2.41 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 63.07 +2.41 +3.97%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 57.22 +2.41 +4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 55.51 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.36 +2.41 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 20 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 20 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days North Face gets Powned
  • 7 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 5 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 11 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

Iran’s Only Operational Nuclear Power Plant Risks Shutdown

Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Plans Major Federal Tax Hike

Oil Prices Retreat As Biden Plans Major Federal Tax Hike

Oil prices retreated on Monday…

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil prices dipped by more…

Oil Prices Drop On Third Wave Of Coronavirus Lockdowns

Oil Prices Drop On Third Wave Of Coronavirus Lockdowns

The unfortunate tanker mishap in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise As Suez Canal Crisis Comes To An End

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 29, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices were trading up on Monday afternoon, even as news quickly spread in the market that the vessel that has blocked the Suez Canal for days had finally been freed.

At 2:47 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading up $0.46 per barrel at $61.43 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading up $0.32 per barrel at $64.89.

The vessel known as the Ever Given had caused a major traffic jam in the Canal, which has held up oil tankers in the area for days.

Canal traffic is soon expected to be moving once again, but will take some time to clear the 360-strong  backlog of vessels that has since accumulated in the narrow waterway that sees nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil pass through it every day.

Although there has been chatter among the backed up vessels that some of them may get moving as soon as today, according to the Wall Street Journal, oil prices remained up on the day, with the market now eyeing the upcoming OPEC+ decision, which most analysts expect will be to keep the current level of production quotas intact through May.

At least one crude oil powerhouse, however, may be expecting a decision that will allow it to increase its production. An anonymous Reuters source suggested on Monday that Russia would once again look for an increase for its own production—a concession it was granted last time, while every other member except for Kazakhstan had to keep their production steady.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both spoken out in favor of keeping oil production at their current levels for at least another month, with Saudi Arabia suggesting that caution is in order given the market’s volatility.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Drop On Third Wave Of Coronavirus Lockdowns
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions
Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns
Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen

Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen
World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com