Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.48 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.559 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.799 -0.011 -0.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.978 +0.010 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.978 +0.010 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 3 days 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.02 +2.61 +5.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 59.97 +2.41 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 61.37 +2.41 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 58.97 +3.06 +5.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 57.72 +2.41 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 63.07 +2.41 +3.97%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 57.22 +2.41 +4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.36 +2.41 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 2 days North Face gets Powned
  • 3 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 12 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 13 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 4 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 13 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

Venezuela Looks To Pay With Oil For COVID Vaccines

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

WTI dipped on Wednesday morning…

Why Aramco Isn’t Rushing To Boost Its Oil Production

Why Aramco Isn’t Rushing To Boost Its Oil Production

Aramco CEO Nasser said that…

Canadian Oil Lobby Declares War On Netflix

Canadian Oil Lobby Declares War On Netflix

Netflix is drawing the ire…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC group in OPEC+, favors a rollover of the alliance's oil production cuts while seeking a slight increase for itself to meet higher seasonal demand, a source with knowledge of Moscow's plans told Reuters on Monday.

Russia has sought and obtained small increases for its oil production every month since the start of the year, while all other members of the OPEC+ pact—except for Kazakhstan—were set to keep their production flat after January. Saudi Arabia is also cutting an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) off its oil production on top of its quota for three months through April.

OPEC+ hasn't significantly eased oil production since January when the collective output was increased by 500,000 bpd from 7.7 million bpd in December to 7.2 million bpd. Considering the still weak global demand, OPEC+ decided in January to give Russia and Kazakhstan small increases for February and March, keeping the overall production little changed. In each of those two months, Russia was set to ease its cuts by 75,000 bpd. For April, Russia was allowed to boost its production by 130,000 bpd, while the other members of the OPEC+ alliance are to keep their production flat next month.

Saudi Arabia also extended its additional unilateral cut of 1 million bpd into April, compared to initial plans to have that cut in place only in February and March. Related: Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

The OPEC+ panel reviewing production and the market situation is set to meet on March 31, while the ministers will gather for their monthly online meeting on April 1.

Last week, four sources told Reuters that OPEC+ would likely decide to keep oil production essentially steady for another month. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have both spoken out in favor of the need to tread lightly when it comes to how much oil is put into the market.  

Since the previous OPEC+ meeting in early March, oil prices have been on a rollercoaster journey, buoyed initially by expectations of a tighter market after the group didn't ease the cuts as expected. Later in March, fears of weak demand dragged Brent prices down from $70 to $60 as major European economies reinstated or extended lockdowns and as more than a dozen EU countries suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine for weeks due to concerns over side effects until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said—again—that the vaccine was safe.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UAE Launches Own Oil Futures Contract

Next Post

Iran And China Strengthen Oil Ties With 25-Year Strategic Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com