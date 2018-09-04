Oil Could Jump To $95 This Winter

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.86 +0.06 +0.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.12 -0.03 -0.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.823 -0.093 -3.19%
Mars US 4 days 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 5 days 75.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.823 -0.093 -3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.78 +0.38 +0.50%
Murban 2 days 77.55 +0.06 +0.08%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Basra Light 5 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +0.32 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 78.39 +0.29 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.96 +1.05 +2.39%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.30 -0.45 -1.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 -0.45 -0.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.95 -0.45 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.80 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.05 -0.45 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.55 -0.45 -0.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.80 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 66.25 -0.50 -0.75%
Giddings 5 days 60.00 -0.50 -0.83%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.83 +0.38 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 5 days 63.75 -0.45 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 66.25 -0.45 -0.67%
Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 5 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Labor Day: Amazon/Bernie Sanders - Warehouse War
  • 11 minutes US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 15 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 1 hour Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 11 mins Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 4 hours Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 4 hours Did Trump Help Boost European Renewables?
  • 3 hours Midterm elections and stock market
  • 46 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 6 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 5 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 11 mins Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 12 hours Facebook Committs To 100% Renewable Power For Global Operations By 2020
  • 11 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 7 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 10 hours U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls
  • 5 hours Kremlin Says U.S. Spy Efforts Show It Is Meddling In Russia's Affairs

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Signs Deal With Baker Hughes To Boost Offshore Oil Production

Alt Text

The Bearish Case For Oil

The impact of U.S. sanctions…

Alt Text

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil is set to close…

Alt Text

Rising Supply Will Keep Oil Prices Rangebound

Oil production is rising around…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Could Jump To $95 This Winter

By Irina Slav - Sep 04, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil storage

West Texas Intermediate could rise as high as US$95 a barrel by this winter on the back of a number of factors, the leading among them the Iran sanctions, John Kilduff from Again Capital told CNBC.

According to Kilduff, founding partner of the investment company and a seasons energy trader, "The global market is tight and it's getting tighter, and the big strangle around the market right now is what's in the process of happening with Iran and the Iran sanctions. These Iranian barrels that we're going to lose, it's really going to hurt. It's really going to make a difference and tip the scale in my view to an upside surprise."

There are differing opinions about how U.S. sanctions against Iran will affect oil prices. While there seems to be general agreement that there will be a negative effect, opinions differ as to its extent. Some analysts believe that Iran could resort to secret oil shipments, for example, which will curb the effect of the sanctions, which aim to reduce the country’s exports to zero.

Furthermore, there are reports that China and India have found a way to continue buying Iranian crude despite sanctions: refiners from these two countries will simply switch to Iranian tankers insured by Tehran. This is also a headwind for prices if we are talking about Iranian sanctions as the number-one bullish factor. Related: Can We Expect An Oil Price Spike In November?

Yet Kilduff notes that Iranian crude oil exports are already falling, and this will intensify as November 4 approaches. As refiners rush to secure supply from other producers, a lot of inventories are being drained and when those inventories are depleted, prices will spike.

This is particularly true for the United States, where Kilduff noted the rising demand for gasoline despite higher prices, resulting from the strong economic growth.

“The fundamental picture is the strongest I've seen in quite some time," Kilduff said. "Everybody has got a job, everybody is driving to that job, and they're going to continue to drive to that job no matter what gasoline costs."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Bearish Case For Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

 Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com