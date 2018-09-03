Analysts: Iran May Use Secret Oil Shipments To Skirt U.S. Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 3 hours 69.76 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 3 hours 78.15 +0.51 +0.66%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.886 -0.030 -1.03%
Mars US 3 days 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 4 days 75.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 78.96 +0.34 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.886 -0.030 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 75.40 -0.01 -0.01%
Murban 4 days 77.49 -0.05 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 4 days 72.33 +0.38 +0.53%
Basra Light 4 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 4 days 76.59 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 4 days 78.96 +0.34 +0.43%
Bonny Light 4 days 78.96 +0.34 +0.43%
Girassol 4 days 78.10 +0.40 +0.51%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.74 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 43.91 -0.51 -1.15%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 37.75 +0.74 +2.00%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 66.75 +0.74 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 70.40 +0.74 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 5 days 52.25 +0.74 +1.44%
Peace Sour 5 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Peace Sour 5 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 58.50 +0.74 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 65.00 +1.24 +1.94%
Central Alberta 5 days 50.25 +0.74 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.25 -0.50 -0.75%
Giddings 4 days 60.00 -0.50 -0.83%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.45 +1.04 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.75 -0.45 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 -0.45 -0.67%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Labor Day: Amazon/Bernie Sanders - Warehouse War
  • 11 minutes US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 15 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 2 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 10 mins Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 2 hours Kremlin Says U.S. Spy Efforts Show It Is Meddling In Russia's Affairs
  • 2 hours GM in Race to be the First Manufacturer to Offer 180 Miles of EV Range in 10 Minutes
  • 2 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 4 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 8 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 4 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 4 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 8 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 43 mins Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military Cooperation
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

Fuel Black Market Threatens 4,000 Jobs In Ghana

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Most Beautiful Electric Car?

Jaguar has just stunned the…

Alt Text

Alaska’s Oil Renaissance

Alaska’s North Slope is on…

Alt Text

Why The Saudis Are Still Dominating Oil Markets

Fears of an escalating trade…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Analysts: Iran May Use Secret Oil Shipments To Skirt U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 03, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Iran oil

Iran may resort to various ways of reducing the impact of the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, and those tactics include secret oil shipments without trackers on tankers, bartered trades, discounts, and extended credit periods on oil sales, analysts tell Bloomberg.

During the previous round of sanctions, Iran disabled tracking on its tankers, resulting in millions of barrels of oil exports that were unaccounted for, according to Bloomberg and analysts.

During this next round of sanctions, nearly 200,000 bpd of Iran’s oil exports could be undisclosed, Robin Mills, CEO at consultancy Qamar Energy in Dubai, told Bloomberg. While this volume will not have a significant impact on the global oil market, it could be helpful to Iran in offsetting some of the sting from the U.S. sanctions that kick in in early November, according to the expert.

Smaller Chinese refiners could take some of the undisclosed oil shipments, Iman Nasseri, Managing Director Middle East at FGE London, told Bloomberg, adding that China, India, and Turkey are likely to continue buying Iranian oil after November 4.

According to Nasseri, Iran may export around 800,000 bpd of its oil well into 2019.

Last month, all signs pointed to significantly reduced Iranian oil exports compared to previous months.

Between August 1 and 16, Iran’s oil exports plunged by 600,000 bpd compared to July loadings, Platts preliminary tanker tracking data showed.

Crude oil and condensate exports were set to drop to a total of 64 million barrels in August, or 2.06 million bpd. It would be the first time that monthly crude and ultra-light oil shipments out of Iran fell below 70 million barrels since April 2017, according to preliminary trade flows data by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Ship tracking data crunched by Bloomberg confirmed Reuters’ data that Iranian oil and condensate exports were below 2.1 million bpd in August—the lowest levels since March 2016, with crude oil exports at their lowest since January this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is China’s $26 Trillion New Silk Road A Debt Trap?

Next Post

Russia’s Oil Production Nears Record High
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com