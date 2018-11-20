Is There Any Hope Left For Oil Bulls?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 54.20 +0.77 +1.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.40 +0.87 +1.39%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.573 +0.050 +1.11%
Mars US 5 hours 57.03 -4.27 -6.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 22 hours 64.37 -0.57 -0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.69 -2.97 -4.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.573 +0.050 +1.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 64.57 -2.30 -3.44%
Murban 22 hours 65.98 -2.54 -3.71%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 57.42 -2.48 -4.14%
Basra Light 22 hours 62.85 -4.30 -6.40%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.78 -3.32 -5.10%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.69 -2.97 -4.46%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.69 -2.97 -4.46%
Girassol 22 hours 62.85 -3.10 -4.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 22.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 50.00 -3.25 -6.10%
Giddings 22 hours 43.75 -3.25 -6.91%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 46.94 -3.77 -7.43%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.89 -3.77 -6.90%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.89 -3.77 -6.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 49.44 -3.77 -7.09%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 9 minutes Oil Prices
  • 14 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 57 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 hour DOW down as tech shares plummet
  • 4 hours MBS Isn't Going Anywhere
  • 11 hours Santa Drives A Tesla, Not a Sleigh-- I KNEW IT.
  • 10 hours Black (Oil) Market: U.S. Sanctions Russian Companies to Choke Off Oil for Syria
  • 3 hours Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 9 hours Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 6 hours France Revolts Against Anti - Carbon Tax
  • 4 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 8 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 12 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 13 hours IEA: Oil Markets Heading Into Unprecedented Uncertainty
  • 13 hours Fishermen Sue Oil Companies Over Rising Ocean Temperatures

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Alt Text

Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

CNBC host Jim Cramer said…

Alt Text

Oil Heads South On Mixed Signals From OPEC

Confusion from Saudi led OPEC…

Alt Text

The New Bear Market In Oil

Many factors that boosted oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is There Any Hope Left For Oil Bulls?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2018, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil field

Oil prices are off 25 percent from their four-year highs reached in early October, after the massive sell-off that began later that month which dragged crude oil squarely into bear market territory in November, completely wiping out this year’s gains.

On Tuesday, prices continued to fall sharply, with WTI reaching $53.34 by at 4.55pm EST, and Brent crude falling 6.65% on the day to $62.35. Both benchmarks are now trading at multi-month lows due to high crude stockpiles and disappointing results from the sanctions against Iran that most suspected would result in a tightening of supply.

The price slide that began early last week saw oil prices record their steepest one-day plunge in three years. Prices recovered somewhat in the latter half of last week, only to spiral downward again this week as concerns about oversupply persist.

Despite today’s sharp downward trend, some analysts think that prices are set to regain ground over the next month, based on the trends from past such oil price slumps. Others think that oil prices will need a major catalyst to rebound from current levels. This major catalyst could be the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting on December 6-7, at which the cartel and allies may announce a fresh production cut to stop the price decline, stabilize markets, and erase fears of looming oversupply threatening to sink prices again.

If history repeats itself, oil prices and the S&P 500 are both set to rebound in the month following the plunge, according to investment bank Jefferies.

“Severe one month declines in the price of oil has not presaged market weakness, quite the contrary, actually,” Jefferies said in a research note, as carried by CNBC.

Jefferies analyzed how oil prices and the S&P 500 index have reacted after a plunge in the price of oil similar to the one of the past few weeks and after oil slipped below two standard deviations thresholds. The investment bank found that since 1990—excluding the abnormal market behavior during the global financial crisis—WTI Crude typically gains 5.5 percent over the following month and rises 7.3 percent in the following three months after a plunge. Related: The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

The S&P 500, for its part, generally goes up 2.3 percent over a month and gains 5.4 percent in the three months following a similar slump, according to Jefferies.

In the week ending November 13, hedge fund managers cut their net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in WTI Crude to the lowest since August 2017 and cut their net long position in Brent Crude to the lowest in a year and a half, according to data from exchanges and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) compiled by Bloomberg.

The number of long positions in Brent Crude slumped to their lowest in nearly three years in the week to November 13, but the long positions in WTI Crude slightly edged up by less than 1 percent, snapping a six-week-long streak of weekly drops in longs. The number of short positions in WTI jumped by 12 percent. Yet, the slight increase in WTI longs last week could be a sign that some fund managers may resume going long, according to some market strategists who spoke to Bloomberg.

“Perhaps what we ended up getting was traders that looked at this and said, ‘Ok, you’re down 20 percent, maybe I should start throwing some longs on there,’” Bill O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management, told Bloomberg.

Historical trends do suggest that oil prices may rebound over the month after the slump. The month after this price plunge features OPEC and allies’ official meeting, at which the partners are expected to discuss and possibly approve a new oil production cut. With signs of economic and oil demand growth slowing, the market may be expecting an announcement of a sizeable output reduction in early December, and could be bitterly disappointed should OPEC fail to live up to this expectation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

 Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

 Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->