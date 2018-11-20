Is It Too Late To Avoid An Oil Supply Crisis?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.39 -3.81 -6.66%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.43 -4.36 -6.53%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Mars US 23 hours 61.30 +0.32 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 64.94 -0.91 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 2 days 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 2 days 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.07 -3.75 -14.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.71 +0.30 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.21 +0.30 +0.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 9 minutes Oil Prices
  • 14 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 7 hours DOW down as tech shares plummet
  • 7 hours IEA: Oil Markets Heading Into Unprecedented Uncertainty
  • 5 hours Santa Drives A Tesla, Not a Sleigh-- I KNEW IT.
  • 8 hours France Revolts Against Anti - Carbon Tax
  • 4 hours Black (Oil) Market: U.S. Sanctions Russian Companies to Choke Off Oil for Syria
  • 9 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 3 hours Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 6 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 2 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 9 hours The Shipping Of Oil
  • 1 hour Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 8 hours EVs Set to Become the Biggest Battery Users
  • 7 hours Fishermen Sue Oil Companies Over Rising Ocean Temperatures

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Alt Text

Can Indonesia Turn Around Its Production Decline?

Indonesia is happy to rejoin…

Alt Text

Latest Oil Price Slump Was ‘Made In America’

Citigroup’s Ed Morse has said…

Alt Text

Could Brazil's Oil Sector Trigger An Economic Miracle?

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Precise Consultants

Precise Consultants

’Precise Consultants is a London based technical recruitment consultancy that supplies specialist personnel to the offshore oil and energy industry. The company was founded by…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is It Too Late To Avoid An Oil Supply Crisis?

By Precise Consultants - Nov 20, 2018, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
KMZ Mexico

Wood Mackenzie isn’t pulling any punches. “The warning signs are there – the industry isn’t finding enough oil.”

And its latest report continues in the same ‘spade is a spade’ vein: “A supply gap opens up in the mid-2020s, reaching 3 million b/d by 2030, 9 million b/d by 2035 and a formidable 15 million b/d by 2040. Barring technology breakthrough, we’ll need new oil discoveries.”

And then the crucial phrase:

“The problem is that the recent rate of commercial volumes found gives little confidence that there will be enough new discoveries to fill the gap.”

It warns that the only solution at this stage is a significant hike of at least 20% in annual investment. It unapologetically lays the finger of blame on the gradual reduction in investment during the current cycle.

Without a commitment to drive new discoveries, there will be consequences. Prices would of course rocket. Companies’ growth targets would be under the spotlight and would inevitably lead to increased numbers of mergers and acquisitions.

However it may even be too late to avoid difficulties altogether. Given that the average length of time between discovery and peak production is the best part of a decade, we’re already running short.

But it urges action nonetheless.

Firstly: sort out capital availability: “the duty to shareholders’ interests cannot be myopically short-term.” In recent times the focus has shifted from growth to profitability and returns. Energy stocks aren’t what they once were on Wall Street.

Next: the reward has to justify the risk. It’s a fact that the checks and balances the industry developed post-crash means greater returns – ‘double-digit...in 2017, the highest for more than a decade.” So exploration is now better placed to deliver ROI.

And finally, head to the frontier. At the start it pays tribute to the delivery from Guyana, and names Suriname, Mexico, Senegal, Australia and others are being the “most eagerly watched potential play opening wells”.

By Precise Consultants

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Aramco Abandoned The $40 Billion Bond Sale
Precise Consultants

Precise Consultants

’Precise Consultants is a London based technical recruitment consultancy that supplies specialist personnel to the offshore oil and energy industry. The company was founded by…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

 Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

 Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->