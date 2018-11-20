Oil Companies Lose $1 Trillion As Prices Crash

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 53.39 -3.81 -6.66%
Brent Crude 13 mins 62.43 -4.36 -6.53%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Mars US 23 hours 61.30 +0.32 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 64.94 -0.91 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 20 mins 4.517 -0.183 -3.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 2 days 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 2 days 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.07 -3.75 -14.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.20 +2.52 +17.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.54 +0.80 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.71 +0.30 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.66 +0.30 +0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.21 +0.30 +0.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.96 +0.30 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 9 minutes Oil Prices
  • 14 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 7 hours DOW down as tech shares plummet
  • 7 hours IEA: Oil Markets Heading Into Unprecedented Uncertainty
  • 5 hours Santa Drives A Tesla, Not a Sleigh-- I KNEW IT.
  • 8 hours France Revolts Against Anti - Carbon Tax
  • 4 hours Black (Oil) Market: U.S. Sanctions Russian Companies to Choke Off Oil for Syria
  • 9 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 3 hours Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 6 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 2 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 9 hours The Shipping Of Oil
  • 1 hour Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 8 hours EVs Set to Become the Biggest Battery Users
  • 7 hours Fishermen Sue Oil Companies Over Rising Ocean Temperatures

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Halt Slide After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash, But Oil Majors Aren’t Panicking

The current oil price slide…

Alt Text

It’s Time For Big Oil To Start Spending

Oil majors have been frugal…

Alt Text

Big Oil Wins Ballot Initiatives In Colorado, Washington

Tuesday’s energy-restricting ballot initiatives were…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Companies Lose $1 Trillion As Prices Crash

By Tom Kool - Nov 20, 2018, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Cash

Bearish sentiment has taken hold of oil markets, with oil and gas companies having lost $1 trillion since oil began its latest slide. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- The Wolfcamp has been one of the most important shale formations that has helped drive up oil and gas production in the Permian basin over the past decade.

- As of September 2018, the Wolfcamp has been responsible for roughly 1 million barrels of oil production per day, as well as 4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d).

- The Wolfcamp accounts for about a third of both oil and gas output in the Permian.

Market Movers

EQT (NYSE: EQT) was upgraded to a Buy rating by Goldman Sachs, up from Neutral, with a $23 per share price target. EQT jumped by 2 percent on the news.

• Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said that “no option has been taken off the table” in response to the bottlenecks and price crashes for oil Canada. The statement referred to mandatory production curbs, which has been floated even by Canadian oil executives. The price discount for WCS is costing Canada $80 million per day.

• Minnesota regulators reaffirmed their support for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement, which would double the line’s capacity to 760,000 bpd. The project is expected to come online by late 2019 or early 2020 and represents Canada’s best hope of adding midstream capacity. Pipeline opponents are trying to stop the project in Minnesota.

Tuesday November 20, 2018

OPEC+ could cut output in two weeks’ time, but for now, volatility is here to stay. “The name of the game in the oil market is volatility,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said at a conference in Oslo. “And with the increasing pressure of geopolitics on oil markets that we are seeing, we believe that we are entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty.”

Middle East crucial to long-term conventional growth. Major oil-producing countries in the Middle East will add 2.7 mb/d of capacity through 2025, according to Rystad Energy. Iraq will add the most at 1.5 mb/d, and an additional 1.2 mb/d will come from the UAE, Iran, and the Neutral Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Global output from conventional fields outside the Middle East peaked in 2010, Rystad says, and will fall by another 2.3 mb/d by 2025. Related: Oil Slips As Russia Mulls Production Cuts

Hedge funds eliminate bullish bets. The bull market has now fully unwound after hedge funds and other money managers have sold off all the bullish positions they had accumulated since the second half of 2017, according to Reuters. The last seven weeks has seen the largest liquidation of long positions since 2013. Long positions are now at their lowest level since January 2016 – a period of time that coincided with the very bottom of the oil market cycle. Fund managers now have a roughly neutral position towards the market.

Japan and South Korea could resume importing from Iran. Reuters reports that Japan and South Korea may begin importing oil from Iran again in January, having obtained waivers from the U.S. government. The two countries had virtually eliminated imports from Iran in recent months, but now feel that they have some space for buying oil once again. The waivers last until May.

Oil majors focus on shale, but questions remain. The world’s largest companies continue to step up their bets on short cycle shale. BP (NYSE: BP) purchased shale assets from BHP Billiton (NYSE: BBL) earlier this year for $10 billion, while Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) have all previously announced aggressive plans to scale up production in the U.S. shale. But some of them have encountered problems, including write-downs in recent years. Medium-sized shale companies question whether or not the oil majors are equipped to perform well in short-cycle shale projects, a problem that S&P Global Platts explored

Oil and gas companies lost $1 trillion in oil price slide. The global oil and gas sector has lost $1 trillion in value over a 40-day period since October after crude prices fell by about $20 per barrel. U.S.-listed companies in the S&P 500 shed $240 billion. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), for instance, lost $35 billion in value. Some analysts are warning that OPEC+ will need to cut output to balance the market. “If they don’t cut, I guarantee you it’s going to be 2014 all over again,” Mike Bradley, managing director at the energy investment firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., told the Houston Chronicle.

Aramco abandons bond sale. Saudi Aramco abandoned plans to launch the world’s largest corporate bond sale, the proceeds for which would have funded a $70 billion stake in SABIC, the Saudi petrochemical firm. Previously, Aramco had considered a $40 billion bond sale for the acquisition, but has rejected the idea because of the financial disclosures that would be required for the sale, while officials are also worried about another market downturn that would affect interested in the debt sale.

UK shale gas may not be economic. Caudrilla Resources has begun drilling for shale gas in the UK after years of regulatory delays, but has struggled with stoppages after seismic activity. The FT warns that Cuadrilla has another problem: Producing shale gas in the UK may not ever be economic because of ample supplies on the continent and a growing source of supply in the form of LNG from Qatar, Norway and the UK. Beyond that, renewables are steadily falling in cost, down 50 percent since 2013.

Natural gas volatility bankrupts trader. Commodity-trading firm OptionSellers.com has fallen apart because of the violent swings in oil and natural gas prices. The firm apparently suffered a “catastrophic loss” by wrong-way bets on prices. Oil fell by 7 percent on November 13 and natural gas spiked by 18 percent on November 14. Individual investors, which apparently had to have made a minimum investment of $250,000, are set to lose their money.

Related: The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

Cimarex Energy to buy Resolute Energy for $1 billion. Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) is set to buy Resolute Energy (NYSE: REN) for $1 billion, combining two Permian drillers. The deal is illustrative of a wave of a consolidation underway in the Permian.

Petrobras rules out privatization. The new head of Brazil’s Petrobras ruled out a privatization effort, although he supports ongoing asset sales to help trim the company’s debt.

Protests in France over diesel taxes. The French government has hiked taxes on diesel in order to bring them up to parity with gasoline, which has been taxed at higher rate for years. However, diesel prices have been climbing around the world, in part because of the pending IMO regulations set to begin in 2020, which are putting a premium on diesel. The taxes are sparking outrage in France.

Alberta considers refinery as WCS plunges. Prices for Western Canada Select have dropped as low as $14 per barrel, as pipelines carrying oil from Alberta are full. Alberta’s Premier suggested that they could build oil refineries in the province to help alleviate the glut. Some oil companies have already curtailed output because of plunging prices, and some executives have proposed the province issue mandatory production curbs.

EVs to dominate battery market. By 2030, eight out of ten batteries sold worldwide will be used for electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. By 2040, about 55 percent of all vehicles sold will be EVs, BNEF estimates.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China’s Oil Inventories Rise 416.7% In One Month
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

 Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

 Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->