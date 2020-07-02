Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 42.77 +0.74 +1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.43 +2.15 +6.27%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 36.32 +0.55 +1.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.82 +0.55 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.22 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.32 +0.55 +1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.09 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.46 +0.55 +1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 2 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 53 mins Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 hour Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 22 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 23 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 1 day CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela

Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021

Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021

Goldman Sachs sticks to its…

UAE: Output Cuts Will Send Oil Prices To ‘Normal’ Levels

UAE: Output Cuts Will Send Oil Prices To ‘Normal’ Levels

The ongoing record production cuts…

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

There are now a number…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices are unlikely to return to three-digit levels ever again, Citigroup commodity analysts said in a note, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The idea of oil at $100 or higher, “has far more fantasy than reality at its heart,” the Citi analysts wrote, adding that over the long term, $45 per barrel of Brent was a far more likely oil price scenario than $60 a barrel.

In more pessimistic news, the Citi analysts said, “Oil product demand growth will falter significantly, change its contours and never return to pre-covid-19 rates of growth.”

They are not alone in this view of oil product demand after the pandemic erased close to a third of global oil demand at its height. This demand has yet to recover, and many doubt it will recover fully to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, there are threats from supply, too. Saudi Arabia appears to have threatened fellow OPEC members that it will start a price war again if they don’t do more to fall within their production quota under the OPEC+ agreement aiming to remove 9.7 million bpd from the global supply until the end of this month.

Even though OPEC’s production last month fell to the lowest in 30 years, this may not be enough to spur a stronger recovery in oil prices. As a result, OPEC delegates told the Wall Street Journal that the cartel’s leader in all but name had told laggards it would open the taps if they didn’t fall in line.

Speaking of supply, Citi’s analysts noted in their forecast that with lower production costs generally, production would begin returning at levels of about $45 a barrel, which further made strong price rises even in the longer term unlikely. 

Meanwhile, oil prices are again on the decline despite EIA’s inventory report, which estimated a sizeable drop in crude oil last week. The decline was driven by rekindled fears of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, especially in the United States.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco CEO Says The Worst Is Over For Oil

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com