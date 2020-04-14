Gazprom CEO: Oil Could Hit $45 This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.79 -1.62 -7.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 30.07 -1.67 -5.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.646 -0.078 -4.52%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 23.06 +2.55 +12.43%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.18 -0.01 -0.05%
Graph up Urals 2 days 28.55 +4.55 +18.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.11 +0.01 +0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.11 +0.01 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 17.16 +0.62 +3.75%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.646 -0.078 -4.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 22.62 -1.17 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 23.03 -1.06 -4.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 6 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.18 -0.01 -0.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.73 +0.69 +5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 7.010 -0.350 -4.76%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 23.26 -0.35 -1.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 22.81 -0.35 -1.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 18.16 -0.35 -1.89%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 12.41 -0.35 -2.74%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 12.41 -0.35 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 16.66 -0.35 -2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 21.41 -0.35 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 12.91 -0.35 -2.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.11 +0.01 +0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 16.36 -0.35 -2.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 26.14 -0.35 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 27 mins What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? True ?
  • 5 hours The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 6 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 13 hours Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 9 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 2 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 14 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 16 hours U.S. oil industry 2020 and beyond
  • 2 hours Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 14 hours China opposes U.S. move to pull ChinaTelecom license to operate in U. S.
  • 17 hours Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid

Breaking News:

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Alt Text

Oil Spikes After Algeria Says OPEC+ Cuts Could Reach 10 Million Bpd

The price of a West…

Alt Text

OPEC+ Deal Is “Too Little And Too Late”

After several days of negotiations,…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Don’t Expect Oil Prices To Rise On Historic Oil Deal

Even though oil producers finally…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gazprom CEO: Oil Could Hit $45 This Year

By Irina Slav - Apr 14, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanks

If US states ease national lockdowns and oil demand improves, oil prices could recover to $40-$45 a barrel by the end of this year, the chief executive of Gazprom Neft told Russian business daily Kommersant in an interview. 

However, Alexander Dyukov said this was an optimistic scenario that envisaged a relatively quick recovery of economic activity during the second half of the year. Right now, he said, it is not easy to predict where oil demand will go and expecting a sharp rise in prices would be unrealistic.

When asked about the OPEC+ deal that was this time joined by other producers, including Brazil, Norway, and the United States, Dyukov said it was too early to tell whether it was a success. Dyukov noted that a production cut is necessary for all producers.

OPEC+ agreed this weekend to remove 9.7 million bpd of oil from global markets, beginning in May. The cuts will be in effect for two months, after which they would relax to 7.7 million bpd until the end of 2020. The cuts will then drop to 5.8 million bpd, which will remain in effect until April 2022.

Russia’s portion of the total OPEC+ cuts is 18 percent, Dyukov said, adding that this was the same portion that the country had in the first OPEC+ deal. With the new non-OPEC participants are factored in, Russia’s share of the total cuts falls to less than 15 percent.

Premium: U.S. Oil Production Has Already Peaked

Oil prices reacted weakly to the news about the OPEC+ deal and the news that G20 oil producers will also contribute to the production cuts. After an initial spike, they trimmed their gains. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $32.22 a barrel with West Texas Intermediate at $22.72 a barrel, suggesting that market players are still concerned about the demand side of the oil equation.

Speaking of demand, Gazprom Neft’s Dyukov told Kommersant it was time to change the way the oil market is regulated. “Over the long term,” he said, “it is important to move away from targeting the five-year supply average to targeting the rise in oil demand.”

Simply put, according to the executive, OPEC+ can choose part of the global oil demand, say 50 percent, and plan its production in such a way as to satisfy this portion. This, Dyukov says, will, on the one hand, prevent the squeezing out of other oil market players and, on the other, demotivate investments in costly new production projects. In the end, this would allow it to keep prices at an acceptable level, which Duykov sees at $50 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

OPEC+ Deal Is “Too Little And Too Late”

Next Post

Oil Prices Plunge On Grim IMF Economic Forecast
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com