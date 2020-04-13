OPEC+ Deal Is “Too Little And Too Late”

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.73 +0.32 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.21 +0.47 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 23.06 +2.55 +12.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 28.55 +4.55 +18.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 22.62 -1.17 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 23.03 -1.06 -4.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 13.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 16.36 -0.35 -2.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 5 minutes A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 8 minutes Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at discount. Writing on the wall.
  • 45 mins Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 3 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour U.S. oil industry 2020 and beyond
  • 14 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 8 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 6 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 1 hour The President and the Plague
  • 10 hours No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 5 mins China opposes U.S. move to pull ChinaTelecom license to operate in U. S.
  • 8 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 13 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Regulators Could Mandate 20% Output Cuts

Alt Text

Oil Could Fall Back To $20

Oil demand is set to…

Alt Text

$5 Crude Could Put Canada’s Oil Sands Out Of Business

With the price of Western…

Alt Text

Trump May Join Oil Talks Between Russia And Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump said he…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Deal Is “Too Little And Too Late”

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 13, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil field

“The historic agreement that we saw…is only 10 mb/d. But that is only half of the story,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said on Fox Business. “When you add up all of the production cuts around the world, we are going to be much closer to 20 mb/d coming off the market.” 

After several days of negotiations, OPEC+ pulled off a historic production cut of around 10 million barrels per day. Additional cuts from a series of non-OPEC countries, including the U.S., magnified the headline number, although those cuts are not mandatory. Instead, the market is going to force shut ins, a trend for which the Trump administration is taking credit as a “cut.” 

Through some optimistic accounting, the Trump administration billed the deal as a cut of nearly 20 mb/d. In reality, the figure will be much smaller. In any event, the drop in global demand exceeds the cuts by so much that oil prices were flat on Monday. 

That’s not to say the deal will have no effect at all. Instead, it could prevent a more catastrophic meltdown, even if it doesn’t rally prices anytime soon. “Having looked into the abyss three weeks ago, the deal should provide some stability to global oil prices and reduce volatility,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note on Monday. 

The deal mitigates some of the destruction in the U.S. shale patch. Bank of America predicted that U.S. oil production would have fallen by as much as 3.5 mb/d by the end of next year absent a deal. The cuts announced by OPEC+ could translate into a drop in U.S. production by a more modest 1.8 mb/d instead. 

Nevertheless, the current meltdown is already having an effect. The North American oil industry has announced roughly $50 billion in spending cuts over the past month, according to the Wall Street Journal. The U.S. and Canada have shelved more than 300 rigs since mid-March. 

Premium: Where Does Oil Go After The Largest Production Cut In History?

The Canadian rig count is down to 35, a record low. There were 240 rigs operating in Canada as recently as late February. Output in Canada is already down by 325,000 bpd.

Shut ins have already begun. Continental Resources said it would cut output by 30 percent for April and May. Concho Resources began shutting in wells in the Permian last week. Parsley Energy has shuttered production at 150 wells. As the WSJ notes, many other smaller companies are shutting in. 

The drop in demand is simply too large. In the short run, demand is down by 25 to 30 mb/d, according to an array of analysts. Bank of America sees demand falling by 9.2 mb/d for the full year in 2020, a larger decline than the 4.4 mb/d the bank previously predicted. “The demand implosion is immediate and deep, while the supply decline will likely happen in stages,” Bank of America said. “So plenty of downside risks remain.”

The OPEC+ cuts, as extraordinary as they are, cannot offset the hit to demand. Goldman Sachs called the deal “too little and too late.” JBC Energy called the deal “just a plaster on an open wound.” 

“[A]ny expectations that this will stem the tide of weak physical outright prices in the weeks ahead are likely misplaced,” JBC said. “[T]he prospect of reaching tank tops remains a real one in our model numbers despite the OPEC+ deal.” 

There are also questions about whether all parties will fulfill their commitments. Mexico objected to 400,000 bpd of cuts, instead agreeing to cut by only 100,000 bpd. But they were at least upfront about it. Other countries may simply continue to overproduce. “[T]here  are a number of commitments which appear highly unlikely to come to full fruition, to say the least, with -23% cut pledges from the likes of Nigeria, Kazakhstan, and Iraq looking like a stretch by any historic compliance measure,” JBC warned. 

On Monday, the first trading day after the OPEC+ agreement was announced, WTI was trading at about $22 per barrel. A week earlier, prior to the agreement, WTI was at $26 per barrel. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Goldman Sachs: Don’t Expect Oil Prices To Rise On Historic Oil Deal
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com