OPEC+ Agrees To Less Than 10 Million Bpd Cut

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 22.46 -0.30 -1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.78 +0.30 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.739 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 20.51 +0.62 +3.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 5 days 24.00 -0.80 -3.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.739 +0.006 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 23.79 +0.03 +0.13%
Graph down Murban 5 days 24.09 -0.26 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.14 +1.73 +15.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 16.71 -2.33 -12.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 5 minutes A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 8 minutes Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at discount. Writing on the wall.
  • 33 mins Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 1 hour Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 min No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 3 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 29 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 10 hours Exxon Heading for Deepwater
  • 8 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 34 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 7 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 14 hours Sen Schumer was for Trump addressing China threat. NOW that Dem candidate Biden is a Chinese apple-polishing, bootlicking, brownnoser, toady Chuck now defends China.
  • 8 hours Chinese Communist Party
  • 9 hours Slash Oil Output Or Else! Senate Bill Would Remove US Troops From Saudi Arabia In 30 Days

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Imports Suffer From Sharp Drop In Economic Growth

Alt Text

Mexico To Make Or Break OPEC+ Deal

In a twist fit for…

Alt Text

Historic Oil Deal On The Verge Of Collapse As Russia Balks At U.S. 'Cuts'

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Banks Could Start Seizing Shale Assets

U.S. banks are preparing to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Agrees To Less Than 10 Million Bpd Cut

By Irina Slav - Apr 13, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

OPEC+ has agreed to remove 9.7 million bpd of oil from the market, OPEC said in a press release Sunday, with the cuts beginning next month and remaining in effect until the end of June, after which the group will start to ramp up production gradually.

 

From 9.7 million bpd in May to June, the cuts will decline to 7.7 million bpd for the period July to December 2020, and then further to 5.8 million bpd until the end of April 2022.

 

OPEC and its partners led by Russia had been discussing the cuts for four days with all big players agreeing to cut deep. Somewhat surprisingly, however, Mexico refused to sign up for a cut of 400,000 bpd like OPEC+ had asked. The country, which is not part of OPEC but is part of OPEC+, said it would only cut 100,000 bpd from its daily production, throwing a wrench into the works of the agreement.

 

Then, on Friday, Mexico said it had struck a deal with the United States to pass on to it most of the cuts. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and the United States agreed to cut 250,000 bpd for Mexico to help it reach the 400,000-bpd cut OPEC+ is asking of it, the Mexican president said at a news conference on Friday, noting that he had informed OPEC+ of this development.

 

Previously, OPEC+ had agreed in principle cuts of 10 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia and Russia contributing the most, from a baseline level of 11 million bpd. The rest of the members of the group would cut from a baseline level equal to their average daily output rate from October 2018. However, prices have failed to respond as many have expected.

 

Although Brent crude and WTI improved on the news, the improvement was modest because although historically high, the agreed cuts fell short of expectations based on the loss of demand, which some have estimated at 30 million bpd. Since it is unrealistic to expect producers to remove 30 million bpd of oil from markets even for a month, the reaction of prices was expected. 


By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

U.S. Oil Storage To Hit Its Limit By Mid-May

Next Post

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com