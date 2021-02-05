Energy Commodities Rally: Oil Nears $60, Natural Gas Jumps Above $3

X

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.99 +0.76 +1.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 59.48 +0.64 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.873 -0.062 -2.11%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 56.68 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 45 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.873 -0.062 -2.11%
Graph up Marine 2 days 58.43 +0.86 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 58.50 +0.69 +1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 54.77 -0.11 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.77 +0.37 +0.62%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 58.12 -0.25 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.73 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.46 +0.61 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Energy Commodities Rally: Oil Nears $60, Natural Gas Jumps Above $3

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 05, 2021, 11:30 AM CST
Oil prices were closing in toward $60 a barrel early on Friday, set for the biggest weekly gain since October, while the U.S. natural gas price jumped above $3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) as a cold snap sweeps across the United States.

As of 9:14 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude prices were up 1.30 percent at $57.02, while Brent Crude was trading at $59.60 per barrel, up 1.22 percent on the day and nearing the $60 threshold.   

Supported by a tightening market and increased risk appetite, oil prices were on track on Friday to post their third consecutive weekly gain. This week’s gain would also be the largest weekly increase in oil prices since October last year.  

The price of oil has rallied by more than 50 percent since October after vaccine approvals and rollouts began in November.

Commenting on this week’s oil price rally, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday:

“With Covid-19 cases now declining in certain regions, including the US and the UK, there will be a glimmer of hope that the worst is now behind us, particularly as the rolling out of vaccinations picks up.”

Natural gas prices are also having a bullish week, as frigid cold is starting to grip the United States and as the latest EIA natural gas inventory report showed a larger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from working gas in storage.

The U.S. Henry Hub price broke above $3/MMBtu on Thursday and continued to gain on Friday, rising 3.00 percent at $3.019 at 9:14 a.m., as natural gas demand in the U.S. is expected to be very high in coming days. Gas prices sank in the afternoon, however, trading at 0.02% down on the day around noon.

“A frigid cold shot will push into the Rockies and Plains today, then spread across the rest of the northern and eastern US this weekend w/ lows of -20s to 20s for strong national demand. A more impressive Arctic blast will follow late next week across the northern and central US w/lows of -30s to 20s,” NatGasWeather.com said on Friday. “Overall, national demand will be HIGH into early next week, then VERY HIGH late next week,” according to the forecast.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Oil Prices Rally Towards $60
