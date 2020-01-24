China Virus Fears Send Oil Prices Even Lower

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.30 -1.29 -2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.00 -1.28 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Mars US 21 hours 56.39 -1.05 -1.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 58.35 -1.75 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 6 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 13 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 11 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 8 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 39 mins US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 12 mins Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 27 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 hours Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 16 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 22 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 1 day Anti-Macron Protesters Cut Power Lines, Oil Refineries Already Joined Transport Workers as France Anti-Macron Strikes Hit France Hard
  • 2 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 day Angela Merkel take notice. Russia cut off Belarus oil supply because they would not do as Russia demanded
  • 1 day China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024

Breaking News:

Why Angry Alberta Landowners Want To Cut Off Power To Oil Drilling Sites

Alt Text

Oil Tanks As Trump Claims Iran Is Standing Down

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Investment bank Goldman Sachs thinks…

Alt Text

The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

Strong demand for heavy-sweet crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Virus Fears Send Oil Prices Even Lower

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Coronavirus

Oil prices were down early on Friday for a fourth consecutive session, as fears of the deadly Chinese virus spreading and concerns about oil demand trumped supply outages and set prices on course for a 5-percent weekly loss.

Oil prices hit their lowest since late November early on Friday. As of 09:52 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 1.89 percent at US$54.54, while Brent Crude traded down 1.73 percent at US$60.22.

This week started on the bullish note for oil prices, after a port blockade in Libya that began in the weekend threatened to cut off the entire oil production of OPEC’s African member. The market was concerned, for a few hours, about the implications of a 1.2-million-bpd supply outage.

But then on Tuesday, despite the continued blockade in Libya, oil prices started to slip as market participants became jittery over the deadly virus in China, which, analysts say, could cut oil demand as travel restrictions in and around the area of the outbreak are already in place.

The SARS CoV, better known as the SARS Coronavirus, is highly contagious, and Goldman Sachs estimates that the oil market could see a drop of 260,000 barrels per day in the global oil demand market—170,000 bpd of which would be in the form of jet fuel. Goldman Sachs analysts expect that demand erosion to translate into nearly US$3 a barrel decline in oil prices.

Since Goldman came up with that estimate, oil prices have already dropped by more than US$3 a barrel.  

On Thursday, oil prices continued to fall and not even a modest crude oil inventory draw of 400,000 barrels for the week to January 17 managed to move prices higher.

“Like much of last year, this latest development illustrates well that the market continues to focus more on macro events, rather than specific market fundamentals - the downward price action a result of the virus more than offsetting the gains seen following Libyan supply disruptions,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday.  

“One would also think the supply losses from Libya would far outweigh the potential demand losses from the Wuhan virus,” they added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well
Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

 Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

 How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?

How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com