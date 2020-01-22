Goldman: China Coronavirus Could Push Oil Down By $3

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.30 -1.29 -2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.00 -1.28 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Mars US 21 hours 56.39 -1.05 -1.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 58.35 -1.75 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 6 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 13 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 11 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 8 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 39 mins US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 12 mins Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 27 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 hours Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 16 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 22 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 1 day Anti-Macron Protesters Cut Power Lines, Oil Refineries Already Joined Transport Workers as France Anti-Macron Strikes Hit France Hard
  • 2 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 day Angela Merkel take notice. Russia cut off Belarus oil supply because they would not do as Russia demanded
  • 1 day China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024

Breaking News:

Why Angry Alberta Landowners Want To Cut Off Power To Oil Drilling Sites

Alt Text

Hydrogen Costs Could Be Set To Plunge By 50%

Hydrogen, while still expensive today,…

Alt Text

Bankruptcies In U.S., Canadian Oil Jump 50% In 2019

Bankruptcies among U.S. and Canadian…

Alt Text

4 Promising Oil Trends To Watch In 2020

It’s no secret that energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: China Coronavirus Could Push Oil Down By $3

By Irina Slav - Jan 22, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Coronavirus

The outbreak of a coronavirus in China that is now an international threat could cut oil demand by 260,000 bpd, which would translate into a price drop of almost $3 per barrel, Goldman Sachs has said.

Most of the demand loss will come from jet fuel as the risk of disease discourages travelers from getting on a plane, according to the investment bank, whose analysts qualified the outbreak’s effect on oil prices as modest, Bloomberg reports.

Coronaviruses are common among animals but some of them can jump species, which is what happened with the SARS virus, to which the new one is related. Once it does jump species, the virus can be passed from human to human. Since the outbreak, hundreds have been infected and health authorities around the world are on red alert for more outbreaks.

The effect of the disease on oil prices is likely to be limited regionally, if the SARS epidemic is any indication. At the time, Bloomberg recalls, Asian airlines registered an 8-percent decline in annual traffic, according to data from the International Air Transport Association, but carriers elsewhere were much less affected.

So, while the actual effect on demand for jet fuel and, related to it, crude oil, would be limited, it is the uncertainty about demand prospects that may drive prices down.

“While an OPEC supply response could limit the fundamental impact from such a demand shock, the initial uncertainty on the potential scope of the epidemic could lead to a larger price sell-off than fundamentals suggest,” Goldman’s Damian Courvalin and Callum Bruce wrote in a note.

Oil prices were already trending lower when Bloomberg reported the news, pressured by an Energy Information Administration forecast that U.S. shale production is set for another monthly increase next month, to reach a total 9.2 million barrels daily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Foreign Investors Are Pouring Into This Middle East Oil Giant

Next Post

Tension Between Cyprus, Turkey Flares Up On “Illegal” Gas Exploration
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 22 2020 said:
    Goldman Sachs is moving to the realm of fantasy by suggesting that a loss of oil demand by 260,000 barrels a day (b/d) resulting from the coronavirus in China could cut oil prices by $3 a barrel.

    Let us make a simple calculation. If the world is currently consuming 100.1 million barrels a day (mbd) at an oil price of $64 a barrel, reducing the global demand by 260,000 b/d would reduce the oil price at most by $0.17 (17 cents) to $63.83.

    If the loss of 5.7 mbd from Saudi oil production hardly caused oil prices to drop, how could a loss of 260,000 b/d translate into a price drop of $3?

    Doesn’t Goldman Sacks and the authoress of this article have something better to do or write about than coming up with such stupid ideas?

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 22 2020 said:
    (These are my amended comments)

    Goldman Sachs are moving to the realm of fantasy by suggesting that a loss of oil demand by 260,000 barrels a day (b/d) resulting from the coronavirus in China could cut oil prices by $3 a barrel.

    Let us make a simple calculation. If the world is currently consuming 11.1 million barrels a day (mbd) at an oil price of $64 a barrel. Reducing the global demand by 260,000 b/d would reduce the oil price by $0.17 (17 cents) to $63.83.

    If the loss of 5.7 mbd from Saudi oil production hardly caused oil prices to rise, how could a loss of 260,000 b/d translate into a price drop of $3?

    Doesn’t Goldman Sacks and the authoress of this article have something better to do or write about than coming up with such stupid ideas?

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well
Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

 Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

 How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?

How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com