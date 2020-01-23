China To Ramp Up Shale Gas Production At Home

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.30 -1.29 -2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.00 -1.28 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Mars US 21 hours 56.39 -1.05 -1.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 58.35 -1.75 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 6 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 13 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 11 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 8 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 39 mins US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 12 mins Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 27 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 hours Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 16 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 22 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 1 day Anti-Macron Protesters Cut Power Lines, Oil Refineries Already Joined Transport Workers as France Anti-Macron Strikes Hit France Hard
  • 2 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 day Angela Merkel take notice. Russia cut off Belarus oil supply because they would not do as Russia demanded
  • 1 day China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024

Breaking News:

Why Angry Alberta Landowners Want To Cut Off Power To Oil Drilling Sites

Alt Text

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

America’s largest natural gas driller…

Alt Text

Australia Becomes Top LNG Exporter Despite Bushfire Crisis

The news that Australia has…

Alt Text

Low Gas Prices Crush Appalachia Shale Boom

Though the Permian often takes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China To Ramp Up Shale Gas Production At Home

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 23, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
China shale

Despite the fact that United States President Donald Trump declared a truce between the U.S. and China in their more-than-a-year-long trade war in Switzerland this week, we shouldn’t expect to see a quick economic turnaround. The problem, as explained by The Hill in their article “Trump's 'phase one' deal with China won't undo trade war damage,” is that “the positive results of the deal remain on paper and in the future, while the damage caused by the bruising U.S.-China trade war will continue indefinitely.”

What’s more, “phase one” of ending the trade war is just that--an initial phase, not any lasting or sweeping change. In fact, Trump still stands strong in his position that his tariffs on China are good policy. He told his audience gathered in Switzerland that “these achievements would not have been possible without the implementation of tariffs, which we had to use. And we’re using them on others, too. That is why most of our tariffs on China will remain in place during the ‘phase two’ negotiations.”

It’s not just the U.S. tariffs on China that will remain in place, but Beijing’s tariffs on the U.S. as well. “The phase one agreement also leaves in place U.S. tariffs on $360 billion on imports from China, and Chinese tariffs on more than half of U.S.-exported goods to China,” reports The Hill. “Those tariffs are an open wound on the U.S. economy.”

In the meantime, China has continued its efforts to bolster its domestic energy production in order to ease their reliance on imports to keep the country powered. Beijing is currently preparing for a major energy sector shakeup in the face of mounting pressure to ramp up energy production. “Top executives at China’s leading energy companies are set for a power shake-up as the nation takes steps to reorganize and revamp its leadership and energy infrastructure,” Bloomberg reported earlier this month. As part of the effort to bolster production, last week Beijing “opened its upstream sector to foreign drillers and last month rolled out plans to spin off the nation’s pipelines into a new firm to allow more companies access to energy infrastructure.” Additionally, China’s largest oil firm China National Petroleum Corp. and refining major Sinopec Group (formerly China Petrochemical Corp.) have both announced major lineup changes in their top ranks. Related: The 1.2 Million Bpd Outage That Oil Markets Are Completely Ignoring

Now, just this week, Upstream reports that China is “set to boost shale gas output in Guizhou” at the same time that U.S. shale is set to slow down over the coming year as the country’s “shale revolution” finally begins to wane. The report says that officials from the southwest Guizhou province have announced an “ambitious plan to develop local shale gas resources over the next five years” by drilling over 80 new wells “for annual production capacity of 2 Bcm by 2025.”

As an extra blow to U.S. shale, the recent trade deal struck between Beijing and Washington DC bears no mention of easing Chinese tariffs on U.S. energy imports, which are currently set at 5 percent for crude oil and 25 percent for liquefied natural gas (LNG). China did, however, agree to import more U.S. fuels. As the New York Times reports, “As part of the agreement, China pledged to buy tens of billions of dollars of American fuels of all kinds over this year and next. But the muted reaction was rooted in the perception that both the Trump administration and China are still maneuvering for advantage.” As China and Beijing vie for a competitive edge, however, there is a lot at risk for both nations’ economies and the massive labor forces employed by their dual energy sectors. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Superpower Energy Project To Watch In 2020
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well
Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

 Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

 How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?

How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com