800,000 Bpd Offline After Haftar Affiliates Halt Exports

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 59.07 +0.49 +0.84%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.13 +0.28 +0.43%
Natural Gas 35 mins 1.932 -0.053 -2.67%
Mars US 3 days 59.94 +0.17 +0.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 4 days 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.06 +0.11 +0.20%
Natural Gas 35 mins 1.932 -0.053 -2.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 65.05 +0.29 +0.45%
Murban 4 days 66.04 -0.13 -0.20%
Iran Heavy 4 days 53.50 -0.24 -0.45%
Basra Light 4 days 69.23 -0.27 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Girassol 4 days 66.00 -0.17 -0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.58 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.45 +0.12 +0.32%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 3 days 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.89 +0.53 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.49 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.77 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 19 mins We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 37 mins Trump capitulated
  • 7 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 13 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 51 mins US Shale: Technology
  • 2 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 18 hours Yet another Petroteq debt for equity deal
  • 22 mins Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 41 mins Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 2 hours Turkey Muscles-In on Israel-Greece-Cyprus EastMed Gas Pipeline Deal. Erdogan Still Dreaming of Ottoman Empire II.
  • 2 hours What's the Endgame Here?
  • 10 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 20 hours Three oil pipeline projects inch toward goal-line for Canada

Breaking News:

At Least Five Dead In Nigerian Oil Pipeline Explosion

Alt Text

Total To Drill World’s Deepest Well In Angola

Total will drill an ultra…

Alt Text

Oil Glut Overshadows Geopolitical Risk In 2020

In its latest report, the…

Alt Text

Just How Serious Is The Shale Slowdown?

There has been a lot…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

800,000 Bpd Offline After Haftar Affiliates Halt Exports

By Irina Slav - Jan 20, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Libya Sharara

Tribal groups loyal to General Khalifa Haftar have blocked oil exports from eastern Libyan ports and have also seized several oil fields in the south ahead of peace talks between Haftar’s LNA and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

A Sunday report by the Wall Street Journal added a key pipeline to the list of blocked assets that will affect Libya’s oil production adversely for at least a few days.

The pipeline connects the largest field in Libya, Sharara, and neighboring El Feel, to the Zawiya export terminal. According to the Libya Observer the pipelines were more than one. In any case, Sharara and El Feel together produce a sizeable portion of Libya’s total output, with Sharara alone capable of pumping 200,000 bpd.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation declared force majeure on oil exports soon after the news of the seizures broke and warned the blockade could cost the country $55 million daily, the Libya Observer reported. The blockade will also cost Libya between 500,000 and 800,000 bpd in lost oil production, according to different reports. Before the blockade, Libya was pumping around 1.3 million bpd.

Bloomberg quoted an unnamed source as saying production could drop as low as 72,000 bpd if the export halt extends and storage tanks get full. Related: Putin’s Powerplay Could Jeopardize The OPEC Deal

Al Jazeera reports the terminals and the fields were seized on Friday as a challenge to the GNA, who Haftar has been fighting for several months now with the ultimate goal of removing the government from power and, according to him, unifying Libya. Haftar and his Libyan National Army is loyal to the rival government in the East.

"Haftar's General Command and the Petroleum Facilities Guard of the Central and Eastern Regions have instructed the managements of Sirte Oil Company, Harouge Oil Operations, Waha Oil Company, Zueitina Oil Company and Arab Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), subsidiaries of the National Oil Corporation, to stop oil exports from Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina, and Sidra ports," a statement by the company said as quoted by the Libyan news outlet.

The peace talks between General Haftar and Fayez al-Serraj, the Prime Minister of the GNA, began yesterday in Berlin.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Is The Only Way Back Up For Venezuela
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?
The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

 U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

 The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

 Bad News For Oil: Refinery Profits Are Sliding

Bad News For Oil: Refinery Profits Are Sliding

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com