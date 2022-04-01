Biden's SPR Release Sends Oil Prices Below $100

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 99.55 -0.73 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.5 -0.21 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.707 +0.065 +1.15%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.462 +0.101 +2.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.154 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 97.58 -7.64 -7.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.154 +0.003 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.6 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 109.0 -0.85 -0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.6 -3.72 -3.40%
Graph down Basra Light 123 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 110.6 -5.07 -4.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 109.1 -4.69 -4.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.11 -7.60 -8.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.3 +2.93 +2.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 101.8 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.3 -7.54 -6.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 55 mins What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 49 mins "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

The UK Set To Join U.S. In Oil Reserve Release

$100 Oil Is A Wakeup Call For Canadian Producers

$100 Oil Is A Wakeup Call For Canadian Producers

Lack of export routes and…

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock

Oil prices jumped by 7%…

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Oil prices could jump to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden's SPR Release Sends Oil Prices Below $100

By Josh Owens - Apr 01, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The unprecedented decision by Biden to release 180 million barrels of oil from the country's strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months has sent oil prices below $100. While plenty of upside risks remain, oil prices are on course to see their largest weekly decline in two years.

Oilprice Alert. The decision by Biden to release 180 million barrels of oil from the SPR demonstrates just how desperate the situation in oil markets has become. Make sure you sign up for Global Energy Alert to read this week's analysis of what it all means.

Friday, April 1st, 2022

In a week that saw OPEC+ implementing its latest production increases and the United States announcing an unprecedented SPR release, oil prices saw their largest weekly decline in more than 2 years. Whilst the OPEC+ decision was far from a surprise, the readiness of the Biden administration to tame runaway fuel prices pushed Brent futures closer to the $100 per barrel mark. Despite the scope and ambition of Biden's latest move, it might not be enough to keep WTI below $100 per barrel as the sheer size of Russia’s potentially sanctionable 3 million b/d seaborne flow still looms over markets.

OPEC+ Sticks to Modest Oil Output Increases. In a meeting that lasted a mere 12 minutes, OPEC+ countries agreed to add 432,000 b/d of production in May 2022 despite prospects of Russian production faltering, resisting calls from the IEA and US to ramp up production. 

US Launches the Largest-Ever SPR Release. The Biden Administration kickstarted the largest-ever release of SPR crude in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices, pledging to release 180 million barrels over the next six months, equivalent to a steady 1 million b/d stream of crude. 

Russia Doubles Down on its Rouble Threat. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday mandating buyers of Russian gas from ‘unfriendly countries’ to open rouble accounts in Russian banks and use those accounts to settle payments for gas delivered by Gazprom (MCX:GAZP)

US Warns India Not to Buy Too Much Russian Oil. The US State Department started expressing its discontent over India’s buying spree of heavily discounted Russian barrels, saying that any tangible increase would put New Delhi at a ‘great risk’ as Washington will try to restrict other countries’ purchases.  Related: Sanctions Are Forcing Russian Companies To Consider Moving To Kazakhstan

Gazprom’s European Offices Raided Amid New Probe. The German offices of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) were raided by EU antitrust regulation officers, adding another twist to previous accusations of withholding gas supplies to Europe.  

China’s CNOOC Intends to Leave North Sea Projects. China’s state-owned offshore producer CNOOC (HKG:0883) is readying to leave one of the North Sea’s largest fields, Buzzard, despite being its operator with a 43.2% ownership stake, seeking to garner $3 billion from the transaction. 

OPEC Removes IEA From Source List. In another swing at the International Energy Agency, OPEC officials voted to remove the IEA from its list of ‘official’ secondary sources used to gauge production rates of OPEC member countries. 

Tesla Signs Secret Nickel Deal with Vale. US EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reportedly signed an undisclosed multi-year supply deal with Brazilian mining giant VALE (NYSE:VALE) for the supply of nickel coming from its mines in Canada. 

US Authorities Want More Ethanol in Gasoline. The Biden Administration is considering the temporary removal of restrictions on summer sales of higher-ethanol gasoline as a means to decrease gasoline costs across the country, reversing a previous decision to ban E15 as it contributes to smog in hot weather. 

ICE Wants to Move Clearing to Chicago. The Intercontinental Exchange is mulling a move to shift the clearing of credit default swaps (CDS) from London to Chicago as pressure from the European Union implies that ICE would no longer be able to serve EU customers after June 2025. 

US Lithium Miners Up on Biden EV Battery Push. Shares of US lithium producers such as Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) or Livent (NYSE:LTHM) shot up this week after media reports on the Biden Administration seeking to invoke a law to encourage domestic production of EV battery metals. 

Brussels Takes UK to WTO Court over Subsidies. The European Union launched a dispute with the United Kingdom at the World Trade Organization, arguing that London’s subsidies for low-carbon energy generation projects break WTO rules by making local content rules a part of the selection process. 

PDVSA Seeking to Buy Tankers. In a move that could foreshadow an easing of US sanctions vis-à-vis Venezuela, the Latin American country’s oil company PDVSA has reportedly been looking to buy and lease several oil tankers to refresh its 30-ship fleet, paying the seller back in Venezuelan barrels. 

Bunker Contamination Sends Shockwaves Across Singapore. Singapore is seeing a streak of claims coming from shipowners that have found chlorinated contaminants in their bunker fuel, leading to power loss and fuel engine blackouts. 

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Is Too Cheap To Resist For China And India
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High
Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com