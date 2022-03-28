Sanctions Are Forcing Russian Companies To Consider Moving To Kazakhstan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 106.1 -7.85 -6.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 112.5 -8.11 -6.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.515 -0.056 -1.01%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins 3.784 -0.331 -8.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.218 -0.253 -7.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 110.5 +1.01 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.218 -0.253 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 111.8 -3.61 -3.13%
Graph down Murban 4 days 113.4 -3.46 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 115.5 +0.90 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 119 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 122.9 +0.71 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 120.2 +0.79 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 99.80 +1.56 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 116.1 +1.56 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 114.3 +1.56 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 112.2 +1.56 +1.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 111.5 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 115.0 +1.56 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 109.7 +1.56 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 104.0 +1.50 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 107.9 +1.56 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 104.3 +1.75 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 123.9 +2.56 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 26 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

Cabinet Clash Jeopardizes New Wind Project In The UK

Russia Considers Nationalizing Foreign Businesses

Russia Considers Nationalizing Foreign Businesses

As Western companies pull the…

Russia’s Invasion Is Crushing China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Russia’s Invasion Is Crushing China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Sanctions on Russia are beginning…

Russia Threatens G7 Nations As Ministers Reject Gas-For-Rubles Scheme

Russia Threatens G7 Nations As Ministers Reject Gas-For-Rubles Scheme

Russia is threatening to halt…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sanctions Are Forcing Russian Companies To Consider Moving To Kazakhstan

By Eurasianet - Mar 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Russian companies grappling with stinging international sanctions are exploring ways to relocate.
  • The bulk of the enterprises and individuals making the move out of Russia to Kazakhstan are involved in the IT sector.
  • The exodus from Russia could have a major impact on Kazakhstan and other neighboring countries’ economies.
Join Our Community

Companies in Russia hit by the international sanctions imposed in reprisal for the invasion of Ukraine are increasingly exploring ways to relocate to neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan, according to entrepreneurs working in the export sector.

Speaking at a press conference on March 23, Alexander Tsygankov, a representative from KazakhExport, a state-owned Nur-Sultan-based export insurance company, said that some are looking to use Kazakhstan as a transit nation for goods, while others want to move production facilities there altogether.

Kazakhstan’s development institutions, including KazakhExport, which is designed to support the export of non-mineral resource goods, is adapting to meet the challenge on that unfolding situation, Tsygankov said, without providing specific details.

Kirill Ledentsov, the director for logistics at Yekaterinburg-based freight company KIT, confirmed at the same briefing that Russian businesses have begun bringing in goods through Kazakhstan as a result of the channel of goods coming in from Europe drying up entirely. The number of established routes for goods from China, meanwhile, is limited, Ledentsov said.

Related: Oil Rises As Videos Emerge Of Attack On Saudi Oil Facility

“Everyone is doing experiments, trying to explore alternative options for imports and exports,” Ledentsov said. “It will take some time for the chains to stabilize.”

Talk of business flight has been largely anecdotal so far, but there is now one confirmed example. Earlier this week, Ramil Mukhoryapov, the head of a major IT company in Kazakhstan, revealed that a Russian-founded cab-hailing app, InDriver, is poised to move to Almaty.

“The strongest people from Russia (and the world) will come to live in Kazakhstan, pay taxes, spend money, train and transfer knowledge and technology to the people [of Kazakhstan]," Mukhoryapov wrote on his Instagram account, on which he also posted an image of himself posing with Arsen Tomsky, the founder and chief executive of InDriver.

By all accounts, the bulk of the enterprises and individuals making the move out of Russia to Kazakhstan are involved in the IT sector. The government had been trying to poach this talent before.

The Astana Hub, a government-backed IT park in Nur-Sultan that was created in 2017, was made the centerpiece of that initiative. Hundreds of people currently working out of the hub enjoy tax breaks and other incentives.

Arman Abdrasilov, chairman at Zerde, a state-owned IT holding company, told Eurasianet that Kazakhstan should be eagerly welcoming the influx of foreign talent.

“Russians come here with their ready-made contracts, which will be redirected to Kazakhstani companies. We will get new knowledge and expertise, which will give a tangible boost to the development of our IT industry,” Abdrasilov said.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Invasion Is Crushing China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Next Post

Russia Threatens G7 Nations As Ministers Reject Gas-For-Rubles Scheme
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com