Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 103.3 +4.01 +4.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 108.2 +3.79 +3.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 5.712 -0.008 -0.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 3.546 +0.122 +3.57%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%
Chart Mars US 3 days 96.57 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%

Graph down Marine 4 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 126 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 85.17 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 101.4 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 99.67 -1.01 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 97.57 -1.01 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.0 -6.27 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
All Charts
Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2022, 9:18 AM CDT
  • Aramco hiked the OSP for May for Asia for Arab Light to a record premium of $9.35 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark.
  • The price for May is raised by a massive $4.40 a barrel over the April OSP for Arab Light.
  • For May, Aramco hiked the prices of all its crude going to all markets.
The world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised its official selling prices for its flagship crude to the Asian market in May to a fresh record against regional benchmarks, in a move widely expected by traders and refiners.

The Saudis hiked the OSP for May for Asia for Arab Light—the Kingdom’s flagship grade—to a record premium of $9.35 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark, off which Middle Eastern crude is priced in Asia.

The price for May is raised by a massive $4.40 a barrel over the April OSP for Arab Light of $4.95 a barrel premium over Oman/Dubai, per Bloomberg’s estimates.

Last week, a Bloomberg survey showed that Asian refiners and traders expected Saudi Arabia to once again hike significantly the prices of its crude going to Asia in May to a record premium over the Middle Eastern benchmarks.  

For May, Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco hiked the prices of all its crude going to all markets.

The soaring oil prices and the “buyers’ strike” over purchasing Russian crude could be an opportunity for Russia’s key ally in the OPEC+ pact, OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia, to hike its official selling prices to another all-time high over the Oman/Dubai benchmark.

Saudi Arabia generally sets the pricing trends of the other major Middle Eastern oil producers, and it usually sets the OSPs of its crude for the following month around the fifth of each month, typically after the monthly OPEC+ meeting.

Last week, the OPEC+ meeting concluded that no change in production plans was needed, and agreed to lift the group’s production by another 432,000 barrels per day starting in May.

The 32,000 bpd above the originally agreed to 400,000 bpd is due to shifting baselines of five of its members.

Saudi Arabia’s production quota has been lifted to 10.549 million bpd, and Russia’s quota was raised to the same amount.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

