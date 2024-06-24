Why U.S. Diesel Demand Is Underwhelming

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.64 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.06 +0.82 +0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.24 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 +0.062 +2.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.00 +1.50 +1.78%
Chart Mars US 234 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 937 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.00 +1.50 +1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 390 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.53 -0.56 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.88 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.13 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.23 -0.56 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.98 -0.56 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.93 -0.56 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.33 -0.56 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.21 -0.84 -1.08%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.96 -0.84 -1.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.36 -0.84 -1.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.21 -0.84 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.21 -0.84 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.25 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.89 +0.60 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours e-truck insanity
  • 7 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

US West Coast Refiners Swap Expensive Iraqi Crude for Cheap Canadian Oil

This Key Component of Europe's Wind Energy Boom Could Become a $20B Market

This Key Component of Europe's Wind Energy Boom Could Become a $20B Market

Europe is set to invest…

Global Clean Energy Spending Is Set to Exceed $3 Trillion in 2024

Global Clean Energy Spending Is Set to Exceed $3 Trillion in 2024

2024 sees a surge in…

How Hungary Could Hinder Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership

How Hungary Could Hinder Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership

Ukraine and Moldova's bid for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why U.S. Diesel Demand Is Underwhelming

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. diesel demand has been weak due to stagnant manufacturing output, underwhelming trucking activity, and warmer winter weather.
  • U.S. diesel demand plunged to its lowest seasonal level in 26-years in May.
  • Kemp: U.S. manufacturing output has been essentially stagnant over the past six years.
Diesel

Lackluster diesel demand in the United States has weighed on oil market sentiment and oil prices in recent months.

U.S. diesel demand has been underwhelming so far this year. Alongside weaker-than-expected gasoline demand, diesel consumption in the first five months of the year signals weakness in manufacturing and the economy, as well as the rise in renewable diesel supply substituting larger volumes of petroleum-derived distillates.

U.S. manufacturing output has been essentially stagnant over the past six years, Reuters columnist John Kemp notes. Despite manufacturing rebounds in 2018 following the trade war with China and the 2020 pandemic, net growth has been underwhelming since 2018. Last year, total distillate supply in the U.S. increased by just 42,000 barrels per day (bpd) – or 1% -- compared to 2018, according to U.S. government data compiled by Kemp.

Manufacturing output and activity have faltered this year, dragging down industry’s diesel consumption. Trucking has also been underwhelming, while a warmer winter in early 2024 reduced the usual volumes of heating oil, leaving overall distillate consumption below expectations.

Related: US West Coast Refiners Swap Expensive Iraqi Crude for Cheap Canadian Oil

U.S. diesel demand plummeted in March 2024 to its lowest seasonal level in 26 years, driven by a significant slowdown in economic growth. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the product supplied of distillate fuel, essential for trucking, heating, and heavy industry, fell to 3.67 million bpd that month. This figure marks a downward revision from previous estimates, highlighting the severity of the economic deceleration. 

In April, tepid demand for diesel and other distillate products such as heating oil had traders competing for storage tanks on the U.S. East Coast to wait out the current market weakness. A warmer winter in the U.S. has left more heating oil supplies on the East Coast unused, while traders are also looking to store diesel there for future exports to Europe when European demand recovers later this year as we approach the next winter in the northern hemisphere.

U.S. manufacturing has seen mixed data so far this year.

In May, U.S. industrial production rose by 0.9%, and manufacturing output posted a similar gain of 0.9% after declining in the previous two months, the Federal Reserve said last week.

While capacity utilization moved up to 78.7% in May, the rate is 0.9 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2023) average. Capacity utilization for manufacturing moved up in May to 77.1%, a rate that is 1.1 percentage points below its long-run average, the Fed said.

The latest manufacturing PMI report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in May for the second consecutive month and the 18th time in the last 19 months.

“Demand remains elusive as companies demonstrate an unwillingness to invest due to current monetary policy and other conditions,” said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

The weakness in manufacturing adds to subdued on-highway trucking—the single-largest end use of distillate fuel oil – to weigh on diesel demand in America.

American Trucking Associations’ For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index fell by 1.2% in April after decreasing 2.2% in March.

“With a rebound in freight remaining elusive, it is likely that additional capacity will leave the industry in the face of continued softness in the market,” said Bob Costello, American Trucking Association's Chief Economist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EIA estimated in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook for June that U.S. consumption of distillate fuel fell about 5% during the first five months of 2024 compared with the same period last year. Consumption could rebound in the second half of the year, but biofuels displacing petroleum distillate will continue amid rising renewable diesel production, which could limit consumption of petroleum-based distillate, the EIA said.

The rise of biodiesel, tepid demand from manufacturing and trucking, and warmer weather have combined to drag U.S. diesel demand lower this year, with repercussions on the international crude oil market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

British Banks Have Abandoned North Sea Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve
A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com