Weak Diesel Demand Has Traders Hunting for East Coast Storage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.80 -0.83 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.84 -0.56 -0.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.37 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.018 -0.012 -0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.702 -0.047 -1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.85 -1.30 -1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 179 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.702 -0.047 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.57 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.96 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.76 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 882 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.40 -1.22 -1.36%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.85 -1.30 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.85 -1.30 -1.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.64 -1.21 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 335 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 69.43 -1.22 -1.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.78 -1.22 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.03 -1.22 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.13 -1.22 -1.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 75.83 -1.22 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.83 -1.22 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.88 -1.22 -1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 85.83 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.23 -1.22 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 87.99 -0.90 -1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 -1.00 -1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.82 +0.60 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 2 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Weak Diesel Demand Has Traders Hunting for East Coast Storage

The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

The UK and UAE are…

Exxon Expects Regulator To Greenlight $60-Billion Pioneer Deal in June

Exxon Expects Regulator To Greenlight $60-Billion Pioneer Deal in June

ExxonMobil continues to expect that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Weak Diesel Demand Has Traders Hunting for East Coast Storage

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 30, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Tepid demand for diesel and other distillate products such as heating oil has had traders competing for storage tanks on the U.S. East Coast to wait out the current market weakness, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting data from storage broker The Tank Tiger.     

Demand for distillate storage at New York Harbor has jumped to around 300,000 barrels in April, compared to no bidder interest in March, according to The Tank Tiger’s data that assesses interest in leasing storage tanks.

A warmer winter in the U.S. has left more heating oil supplies on the East Coast unused, while traders are also looking to store diesel there for future exports to Europe when European demand recovers later this year as we approach the next winter in the northern hemisphere. 

Moreover, the diesel market in Europe is in contango, signaling ample supply and even oversupply. Contango is the state of the market in which prices for delivery at later dates are higher than front-month prices—hence, the incentive for traders to keep the product stored for future sales.

Early last week, the three-month contango in the European diesel futures hit its highest level since August 2021. With weak manufacturing and a warmer winter this year, there shouldn’t be worries about European diesel supply in the summer months. The strongest-performing fuel in the summer is typically gasoline as people drive more.

“The ICE gasoil crack is trading at its lowest level since last June, which has dragged down refinery margins. There have already been reports that some Asian refiners are cutting run rates in response to these lower margins,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a Tuesday note.

Distillate demand in the U.S. also appears lukewarm, as the EIA estimated in its latest weekly report an inventory build of 1.6 million barrels in distillates for the week to April 19, with production averaging 4.8 million barrels daily. This compared with an inventory draw of 2.8 million barrels for the previous week when production averaged 4.6 million barrels daily.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

G7 Pledge to Exit Coal by 2035 Could Include Exceptions for Germany and Japan

Next Post

G7 Pledge to Exit Coal by 2035 Could Include Exceptions for Germany and Japan

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com