Europe’s Top Wind and Solar Builder Walks Back Growth Plans

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.29 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.66 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.95 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.756 +0.011 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.558 +0.014 +0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 236 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.558 +0.014 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.96 -0.91 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.53 -0.99 -1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.41 -0.87 -1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 940 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.91 -1.20 -1.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.24 -0.86 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 393 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.90 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 73.90 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 73.90 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.40 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 80.50 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.90 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.06 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

BP Freezes Hiring and Pauses New Offshore Wind Projects to Please Investors

Game-Changing Central Asian Railway Project Faces Setbacks

Game-Changing Central Asian Railway Project Faces Setbacks

The China-Kyrgyz-Uzbek railway project, touted…

Why the US Should Consider Adopting Australia's Natural Gas Strategy

Why the US Should Consider Adopting Australia's Natural Gas Strategy

Australia's Future Gas Strategy provides…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s Top Wind and Solar Builder Walks Back Growth Plans

By Irina Slav - Jun 27, 2024, 2:49 AM CDT

The biggest wind and solar construction company in Europe, Statkraft, has revised its plans for the future, now expecting to build fewer new wind and solar installations than before.

The reasons for the revision are higher costs and lower electricity prices that are compromising the profitability of these projects.

“The transition from fossil to renewable energy is happening at an increasing pace in Europe and the rest of the world. However, the market conditions for the entire renewable energy industry have become more challenging,” the chief executive of the Norwegian company said, as quoted by the Financial Times.

European states have been on a building spree in wind and solar but this has had one impact on electricity prices that many apparently did not foresee. It has brought prices lower during the hours where there is abundant wind and/or solar generation, even plunging them below zero.

Over the past year, European wholesale electricity markets have seen increasingly frequent negative prices, which has become a problem for generators that cannot adjust their output to match demand.

In addition to the negative electricity price trend, production costs for wind and solar are still high as interest rates remain high, making borrowing costlier for industries that rely heavily on borrowed capital to build their installations. Coupled with the lower profit margins eaten away by negative electricity prices, this has made for quite a challenging environment in wind and solar.

As a result, Statkraft now plans to build between 2 and 2.5 GW of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage per year from 2026, down from an annual target range of between 2.5 and 3 GW previously. Offshore wind targets were also revised, from 10 GW in total by 2040 to between 6 and 8 GW.

Virtually all major players in the wind and solar space have tweaked their growth targets in recent months as a reaction to the market trends in their industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Next Post

BP Freezes Hiring and Pauses New Offshore Wind Projects to Please Investors

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com