All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023

Breaking News:

Repsol Considers Selling Minority Stake in Eagle Ford Assets

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi predicts that oil prices…

Why U.S. Diesel Demand Is Underwhelming

Why U.S. Diesel Demand Is Underwhelming

Lackluster diesel demand in the…

The Looming Decline of Advanced Economies

The Looming Decline of Advanced Economies

There are several factors influencing…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

A Nuclear Stock to Consider Even After Rallying 200%

By Editorial Dept - Jun 28, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
trading

Those who have been reading my contributions here for a while will know that I am not really a momentum guy. By training and nature, I am more of a contrarian. I like to look for bargains and hate the idea of buying something that has already risen significantly. In that case, the value has usually gone completely, and I would hate to be the last one in, who buys at the top. There are times, though, when a stock that has been flying upwards has done so for a reason, and that reason suggests that there is further to go in the move.

That is the case with NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).

SMR has risen close to 200% in the last three months. That would usually be a disqualifier for me. In fact, it would be a sell signal, making the stock something I might look to short. In this case, though, there are reasons why I think this may be just the beginning.

The company makes what are essentially small-scale nuclear reactors that produce power for specific uses. That is a fascinating business, promising its customers some degree of independence from the grid, which is something that is increasingly attractive as awareness of vulnerability to a cyber attack and other potential issues increases. It is, though, capital intensive, but the big move has been spurred by some news that alleviates that situation somewhat. The US Government recently announced that it is investing $900 million in nuclear power, and specifically the modular reactors that are NuScale’s business,…

