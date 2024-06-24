US West Coast Refiners Swap Expensive Iraqi Crude for Cheap Canadian Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.62 +0.89 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.02 +0.78 +0.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.24 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.759 +0.054 +2.00%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.515 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.00 +1.50 +1.78%
Chart Mars US 234 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.515 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 937 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.00 +1.50 +1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 390 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.53 -0.56 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.88 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.13 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.23 -0.56 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.98 -0.56 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.93 -0.56 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.33 -0.56 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.21 -0.84 -1.08%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.96 -0.84 -1.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.36 -0.84 -1.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.21 -0.84 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.21 -0.84 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.25 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.89 +0.60 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours e-truck insanity
  • 7 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

US West Coast Refiners Swap Expensive Iraqi Crude for Cheap Canadian Oil

Supply Concerns and Demand Optimism Are Boosting Oil Prices

Supply Concerns and Demand Optimism Are Boosting Oil Prices

Oil prices rallied this week…

Is The East African Crude Oil Pipeline Finally Going to Be Finished?

Is The East African Crude Oil Pipeline Finally Going to Be Finished?

East African Crude Oil Pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

US West Coast Refiners Swap Expensive Iraqi Crude for Cheap Canadian Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 24, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain pipeline is now prompting American refiners on the West Coast to swap more expensive Iraqi crude with cheaper Canadian crude, Reuters reports, chalking up a 7X increase in June volumes. 

The western U.S. states of California and Washington will be importing 150,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude in June, for a seven-fold increase, while Iraqi crude exports to U.S. West Coast refiners will drop from 76,000 bpd in May to just over 3,500 bpd in June, according to figures cited by Reuters. 

The U.S. West Coast and Asian markets are expected to be the two top destinations for the crude now flowing through the expanded pipeline in Canada.

The new figures follow recently aired concerns by West Coast refiners of the high sulfur and acidity content and high vapor pressure that characterized the initial crude flows through the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada, Reuters reported earlier in June, citing unnamed sources. 

In May, Canadian Natural Resources and U.S. firms Valero and Chevron filed complaints with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) asking the limits to the Total Acid Number (TAN) and vapor pressure specifications on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMX) be narrowed.  

After years of delay, the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMX)  went into operation last month, expanding access to markets for Canadian oil producers by tripling the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast. 

The Federal Government of Canada bought TMX from Kinder Morgan back in 2018, together with related pipeline and terminal assets. That cost the federal government $3.3 billion (C$4.5 billion) at the time. Since then, the costs for the pipeline expansion have soared to nearly $23 billion (C$30.9 billion).

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lithium Battery Factory Blaze in S Korea Claims 22 Lives

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com