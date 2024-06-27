Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Will Rely on Spot Shipments to Turn a Profit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.44 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.91 +0.66 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.50 +0.98 +1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.039 -1.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.538 -0.007 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%
Chart Mars US 237 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.538 -0.007 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.96 -0.91 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.53 -0.99 -1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.41 -0.87 -1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 940 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.91 -1.20 -1.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.24 -0.86 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 394 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.80 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.15 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.15 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.40 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 80.50 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.15 +0.32 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.53 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 11 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Egypt's Much-Needed $10 Billion Wind Power Project Delayed Until 2026

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada's oil sands producers have…

Kyrgyz Parliament Lifts Ban on Uranium Mining

Kyrgyz Parliament Lifts Ban on Uranium Mining

Kyrgyzstan's parliament has approved the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Will Rely on Spot Shipments to Turn a Profit

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 27, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The expanded Trans Mountain oil pipeline will rely on spot customers to see a positive equity return or return on capital in 2026, according to company filings with Canadian regulators reviewed by Reuters.

The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline is tripling the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast.

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMX), which became operational last month, has reserved 20% of its capacity – or 178,000 bpd – to uncommitted customers, or spot shippers.

Trans Mountain’s financial projections in the regulatory filings over tolls reveal that the government-owned corporation expects its capacity to be 96% full starting in 2025. This would result in a positive equity return in 2026, according to the company’s forecasts.

However, if there are zero spot shipments, Trans Mountain will not see a positive equity return until 2031. 

Tolls for the spot capacity are higher and would generate more income for TMX but they are not easily predictable as they depend on demand for Canada’s crude and on the price of Canada’s heavy crude, Western Canada Select (WCS).

This month, TMX is running at around 80% full capacity, while a “little bit” of the spot capacity is being used, Mark Maki, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at Trans Mountain Corporation, told Reuters earlier in June.

“We're basically running at effectively right around contract level with a little bit of spot on the system,” Maki told Reuters.

Volumes are expected to rise ahead of the winter, the executive added.

The Federal Government of Canada bought TMX from Kinder Morgan back in 2018, together with related pipeline and terminal assets. That cost the federal government $3.3 billion (C$4.5 billion) at the time. Since then, the costs for the pipeline expansion have soared to nearly $23 billion (C$30.9 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

CNOOC Begins Oil Production at South China Sea Field

Next Post

Egypt's Much-Needed $10 Billion Wind Power Project Delayed Until 2026

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com