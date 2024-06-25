Finland’s Energy Firm Gasum to Halt Russian LNG Imports amid EU Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.67 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.96 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 -0.028 -1.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.019 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 26 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 26 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 235 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.019 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.94 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.86 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.66 +1.22 +1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 938 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.59 +0.24 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 391 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 68.43 +0.90 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.78 +0.90 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.03 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.13 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.88 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.83 +0.90 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.23 +0.90 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 26 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.86 +0.90 +1.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.26 +0.90 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.25 +1.00 +1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.45 -1.44 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days e-truck insanity
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Finland’s Energy Firm Gasum to Halt Russian LNG Imports amid EU Sanctions

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

Khalifa Haftar has named his…

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Greenland’s massive rare earth deposit,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Finland’s Energy Firm Gasum to Halt Russian LNG Imports amid EU Sanctions

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 25, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Finland’s energy company Gasum will stop buying or importing Russian liquefied natural gas from July 26, in line with a clause with the fresh EU sanctions on Russia, which includes sanctions targeting LNG.

The European Union adopted on Monday a new sanctions package against Russia, targeting Russian LNG projects and shipments for the first time and looking to curb Moscow’s use of the so-called dark fleet to circumvent the price caps on Russian crude and oil products.

The EU member states approved this week the 14th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU will prohibit reloading services of Russian LNG in EU territory for the purpose of transshipment operations to third countries, after a transition period of 9 months. This covers both ship-to-ship transfers and ship-to-shore transfers, as well as re-loading operations, and does not affect import but only re-export to third countries via the EU, the bloc said.

To further try to restrict Russian LNG revenues, the EU also agreed to prohibit new investments, as well as the provision of goods, technology, and services for the completion of LNG projects under construction, such as Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG.

Moreover, the package now bans – effective July 26 – the import of Russian LNG into specific import terminals that are not connected to the EU gas pipeline network. This will affect off-network terminals in Finland and Sweden, said Finland, which has pushed for such a measure together with its Scandinavian neighbor.

Finland’s Gasum said in a statement on Tuesday that “The sanctions adopted by the EU do not allow Gasum to terminate its agreement with Gazprom export, but constitute a force majeure on the purchase or import of Russian LNG to off-grid terminals.”

“Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July,” the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Port Maintenance Drags Russia’s Oil Shipments Down to Three-Month Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com