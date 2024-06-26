Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.86 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.19 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 +0.44 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.617 -0.139 -5.04%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.539 +0.024 +0.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 236 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.539 +0.024 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.87 +0.93 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.52 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.28 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 940 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.11 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.10 -0.49 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.27 +0.29 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 393 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.83 -0.80 -1.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.98 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.23 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.23 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 73.83 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 73.83 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 76.33 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 80.43 -0.80 -0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.83 -0.80 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 28 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.06 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

StanChart Eyes “Strong Q3 Fundamentals” for Oil Price Rally

Canada Poised to Reclaim Top Spot as World's Largest Uranium Producer

Canada Poised to Reclaim Top Spot as World's Largest Uranium Producer

Canada's uranium mining boom positions…

Spending By World Nuclear Powers Soared To $91.4 Billion in 2023

Spending By World Nuclear Powers Soared To $91.4 Billion in 2023

Global nuclear defense spending reached…

U.S. Pushes to Triple Nuclear Energy Production by 2050

U.S. Pushes to Triple Nuclear Energy Production by 2050

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 26, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Bill Gates is pledging billions to promote next-generation nuclear power through TerraPower, focusing on innovations that could make nuclear a key player in global decarbonization.
  • Increasing energy demands from the AI sector prompt tech leaders like Sam Altman and Bill Gates to advocate for nuclear power as a sustainable solution.
  • Innovations in nuclear technology, including smaller, more standardized reactors, aim to reduce construction costs and compete with natural gas.
Nuclear Energy

Bill Gates is ready to sink billions into getting next-generation nuclear energy off the ground in the United States. The world’s sixth richest man has been a staunch nuclear supporter for years now, and has already sunk over a billion dollars of his own money into his innovative nuclear power start-up TerraPower LLC. But according to Gates, that cool billion is just the beginning. “I put in over a billion, and I’ll put in billions more,” Gates was recently quoted by Bloomberg. 

Nuclear power has been gaining traction around the globe as a viable option for national and private decarbonization strategies. Nuclear advocates argue that we can no longer afford to ignore nuclear’s immense clean energy potential, as it is a proven technology with plenty of existing infrastructure, legal precedent and huge output capacity. While it is not considered to be a renewable energy, nuclear energy emits zero carbon emissions and could be a key part of a viable pathway to meeting global emissions targets. 

Finding new ways to drum up a whole lot of clean energy output in a hurry has become increasingly urgent as the tech sector, and Artificial Intelligence in particular, suck up rapidly increasingly colossal amounts of energy. In fact, the increased demand from the tech sector has become so extreme that, for the first time in years, energy demand growth from the developed world has surpassed that of developing countries, flipping a long-running script on its head. 

“Currently, the entire IT industry is responsible for around 2 percent of global CO2 emissions,” Science Alert reported in 2023. And that’s just the beginning. Technological research and consulting firm Gartner projects that without major industry and policy changes, the AI sector will be solely responsible for 3.5 percent of global electricity consumption as soon as 2030. 

As a result, tech bigwigs are getting serious about finding new sources of carbon-free energy to power their companies’ insatiable demand. And some of the biggest names in the biz are looking to nuclear to fill that need. Bill Gates’ TerraPower, which he co-founded and co-funded with fellow multi-billionaire Warren Buffett (the two men have estimated net worths of $140 billion and $103 billion, respectively), will likely directly supply nuclear energy to power Microsoft’s own massive Artificial Intelligence ambitions. TerraPower aims to make nuclear safer and less controversial by piloting a new kind of reactor that uses liquid sodium as a coolant which allows them to significantly lower their water consumption and potentially even recycle their own spent nuclear fuel, closing a critical hazardous waste loop.

A younger generation of tech whizzes with deep pockets are also showing a keen interest in nuclear energy as a potential saving grace for the runaway train that is AI’s energy demand and associated greenhouse gas emissions. Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, best known as the makers of ChatGPT, has publicly opined that nuclear energy will be critical to keeping AI’s carbon footprint in check. Altman, too, has founded a start-up specializing in “nuclear microreactors.” Oklo, which is an AI-integrated nuclear energy firm, went public in May.

Altman is also a heavy advocate for nuclear fusion research. “The AI systems of the future will need tremendous amounts of energy and this fission and fusion can help deliver them,” Altman was quoted in the Wall Street Journal last summer.

Not only do some of the biggest names in Big Tech think that nuclear energy is the key to keeping the tech sector’s carbon footprint in check, they also think that it could be a profitable venture, especially with some of the innovations that these disruptors are bringing to their new-age nuclear reactors. Historically, one of the biggest hurdles for nuclear power expansion has been the high construction costs of new plants. But smaller and more standardized reactors could majorly cut down on those costs. 

Bill Gates thinks that making nuclear power  affordable and efficient is within reach, and he plans to keep putting the weight of his wealth behind it until it gets there. “Coal is being outcompeted by natural gas,” Gates told CNN in a recent interview. “And so what we have to do is compete effectively with natural gas.”

By Haley Zarenmba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Spending By World Nuclear Powers Soared To $91.4 Billion in 2023
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com