Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.74 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.14 +0.89 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.50 +0.98 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.747 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.562 +0.018 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%
Chart Mars US 237 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.562 +0.018 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.96 -0.91 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.53 -0.99 -1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.41 -0.87 -1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 940 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.91 -1.20 -1.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.24 -0.86 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 393 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 66.80 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 76.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 mins 74.15 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 mins 74.15 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 mins 76.40 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 80.50 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 19 mins 75.15 +0.32 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.53 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 11 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

CNOOC Begins Oil Production at South China Sea Field

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

Crude oil prices moved lower…

U.S. Crude Is Dominating Global Oil Markets

U.S. Crude Is Dominating Global Oil Markets

Surging U.S. crude exports, particularly…

Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

This year's increase in shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The Trans Mountain Expansion Project, now finally completed and operational after years of delays, is changing the fortunes of the oil sands.
  • Canada's oil sands producers have started ramping up production last year in anticipation of the start-up of exports through the TMX pipeline.
  • The production increases in the oil sands are the result of the expansion of operational projects with existing infrastructure.
Canada

Canada’s oil output is booming as producers ramp up projects and extraction amid expanded market access and narrowing discounts of the Canadian heavy crude to the U.S. benchmark.

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project, now finally completed and operational after years of delays, is changing the fortunes of the oil sands producers in Alberta, giving them access to markets in Asia and the U.S. West Coast.

Constrained for years due to insufficient egress, Canada’s oil now has nearly 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of additional market access. The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline is tripling the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast.

And producers are taking advantage of this. They began ramping up production at the end of last year in anticipation of the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) start in the first half of this year. Canadian oil firms now get more bang for their buck as the discount of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark for Canadian heavy crude sold at Hardisty in Alberta, has narrowed relative to the U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in recent weeks.

Moreover, the production increases in the oil sands are the result of the expansion of operational projects with existing infrastructure, so the capital expenditure – which is very high for this type of crude extraction – has been lower than for building projects from scratch.

The rise in Canada’s oil sands output, mostly thanks to the Trans Mountain Expansion, is making the country one of the top non-OPEC+ contributors to growing global supply this year, alongside the United States, Guyana, and Brazil.

Some analysts even forecast that Canada could be the single largest source of oil supply growth, ahead of the U.S. or Guyana.  

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Canada could be the largest source of increased oil supply across the globe in 2024,” Marc Ercolao, economist at TD Economics, wrote in a report earlier this year.

This year, output growth in Canada could be 300,000 bpd –500,000 bpd, “putting the nation in the running to be the largest source of global oil supply growth,” Ercolao said.

Related: Novatek Proceeds With Arctic LNG 2 Despite New Sanctions on Russia

Global oil supply growth estimates vary based on differing projections from forecasters and agencies, but Canadian oil could account for 25–67% of incremental supply in 2024, the economist noted.

“Canada should be able to capitalize on higher prices paid for our oil as well as the forthcoming ability to get Western oil reaching international markets,” Ercolao added.  

Increased Egress, Higher Prices

TMX is set to boost the price of Canada’s heavy crude oil for years to come, top executives at the major energy firms say.

In 2023, WCS was valued at an average of US$17.90 per barrel less than WTI. Early in 2024, that discount had widened to about US$18.50 per barrel before narrowing to less than US$13 per barrel in early April 2024, just before TMX entered in service, data from Canada Energy Regulator (CER) showed.

Crude oil production has been growing in western Canada, with Alberta hitting record-high production of 4.53 million bpd in December 2023. TMX is set to increase total western Canadian crude oil export pipeline capacity by 13%, helping to relieve capacity constraints on export pipelines, the regulator noted last month.

Overall, the capacity of the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline will represent 17% of the total pipeline export capacity available to Canadian crude oil shippers, CER said.

While the biggest Canadian oil producers reported a mixed bag of Q1 earnings this spring, all of them expect TMX to boost Canada’s oil prices and to be a major asset for the industry for years to come.

Drew Zieglgansberger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cenovus Energy, said, “We’re pretty excited on behalf of the industry and Canada to have another great asset available to us.”

Oil Sands Firms Outperform U.S. Shale Producers

Investors have welcomed the renewed optimism in the industry and the higher returns to shareholders Canadian producers have started to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four largest oil sands producers in Canada have seen their stocks gain 37% in the past 12 months, while the index of the biggest U.S. oil and gas firms has trailed this average gain by 19 percentage points, according to data compiled by The Wall Street Journal

While oil-sands projects are more capital-intensive and need years to start-up, they can pump crude for years and decades, unlike the shale formations in the U.S.

“Oil sands are costly to produce, but there’s no shortage of the resource,” Wells Fargo equity analyst Roger Read told the Journal.

Things are looking up for Canadian producers, at least in the near to medium term. And Firms have started to reward shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources, for example, said in its Q1 earnings release last month that “Commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders, as per our free cash flow allocation policy, and continue to manage the allocation on a forward-looking annual basis.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Italian Oil Major Eni Sells Alaska Assets To Hilcorp
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya

A Powerful Family Army Is Forming in Eastern Libya
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?
Oil Moves Higher After EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Moves Higher After EIA Confirms Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com