Bill Gates: AI Energy Usage Doom Is A Bit Dramatic

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.86 +0.96 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 86.41 +1.16 +1.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.50 +0.98 +1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.693 -0.052 -1.89%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.544 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%
Chart Mars US 237 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.544 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.96 -0.91 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.53 -0.99 -1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.41 -0.87 -1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 941 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.91 -1.20 -1.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.85 -1.07 -1.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.24 -0.86 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 394 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 66.80 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 74.15 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 74.15 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.40 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.50 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.15 +0.32 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.53 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.12 +0.07 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 11 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Bill Gates: AI Energy Usage Doom Is A Bit Dramatic

Sanctions At The Forefront of The Iranian Elections

Sanctions At The Forefront of The Iranian Elections

Iranians are tired of Western…

Business World Begins U-Turn on Climate Targets

Business World Begins U-Turn on Climate Targets

A lot of companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Bill Gates: AI Energy Usage Doom Is A Bit Dramatic

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 27, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

The doomsayers calling for panic over artificial intelligence's high energy use have gone a little too far, according to Bill Gates, who spoke in London about the topic. While the energy demands of AI systems are substantial, Gates argues that the benefits and efficiencies AI brings can outweigh these concerns.

AI technologies, especially large language models and machine learning systems, require significant computational power and energy. However, Gates emphasizes that these technologies also have the potential to drive efficiencies and innovations across various sectors, including energy.

For the oil and gas sector, Gates' call for levelheadedness serves as a reminder that there are impacts other than just the energy footprint it leaves behind.

According to Gates, data centers will indeed drive a rise in global electricity usage by between 2 and 6%. "The question is, will AI accelerate a more than 6 percent reduction? And the answer is: certainly," Gates said.

The transformative potential of AI in terms of energy could manifest in the following ways

Operational Efficiency: AI can optimize exploration and production processes, leading to more efficient use of resources and reduced energy waste.

Predictive Maintenance: By leveraging AI for predictive maintenance, companies can prevent equipment failures and minimize downtime, which conserves energy and reduces costs.

Energy Management: AI can enhance energy management systems, ensuring more efficient energy use and reducing overall consumption.

Because gains will likely offset the increased draw from AI, Gates sees no cause for undue alarm.

Adding to his chastisement of the AI doomers, Gates said that the amount of green electricity needed for the transition won't come as quickly as we need it to, and our goal of reaching net zero by 2050 will likely be missed by more than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Polish Firm Warns European Companies It Could Seize Their Payments to Gazprom

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com