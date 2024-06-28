Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023

Breaking News:

Repsol Considers Selling Minority Stake in Eagle Ford Assets

Russia Eyes Expansion of Investment in Iranian Oil and Gas Sector

Russia Eyes Expansion of Investment in Iranian Oil and Gas Sector

Russian oil companies are to…

Can Renewable Energy Sustain Our Cooling Needs During Heat Waves?

Can Renewable Energy Sustain Our Cooling Needs During Heat Waves?

Phasing out fossil fuels could…

Lithium: A Clean Energy Solution with a Dirty Secret

Lithium: A Clean Energy Solution with a Dirty Secret

The global demand for lithium…

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back as Oil Prices Climb

By Editorial Dept - Jun 28, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
Jet

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil Higher

Crude oil futures are set to close over 2% higher this week, primarily driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The market has largely shrugged off soft U.S. gasoline demand, focusing instead on potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. This price movement underscores the oil market's sensitivity to geopolitical risks, especially in key producing regions.

Middle East Conflict Risks

Israel has deployed troops to its northern border as attacks from Lebanon have surged. RBC Capital Markets analysts suggest a direct military confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel is becoming more likely. The potential for Iranian involvement or Israeli strikes on Iranian energy facilities poses a substantial threat to regional energy supplies.

Impact on Oil Supply

The Middle East remains a crucial oil-producing region, and any escalation of conflict could disrupt supply chains. Israel's offshore gas operations are particularly vulnerable to potential Hezbollah attacks. More importantly, if Iran becomes directly involved, it could lead to a broader regional conflict, potentially affecting major oil shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Inventory Data

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported unexpected builds in crude oil and gasoline inventories for the week ending June 21. Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 2.9 million-barrel…

