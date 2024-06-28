The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back as Oil Prices Climb

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported unexpected builds in crude oil and gasoline inventories for the week ending June 21. Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 2.9 million-barrel…

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil Higher

Crude oil futures are set to close over 2% higher this week, primarily driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The market has largely shrugged off soft U.S. gasoline demand, focusing instead on potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. This price movement underscores the oil market's sensitivity to geopolitical risks, especially in key producing regions.

Middle East Conflict Risks

Israel has deployed troops to its northern border as attacks from Lebanon have surged. RBC Capital Markets analysts suggest a direct military confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel is becoming more likely. The potential for Iranian involvement or Israeli strikes on Iranian energy facilities poses a substantial threat to regional energy supplies.

Impact on Oil Supply

The Middle East remains a crucial oil-producing region, and any escalation of conflict could disrupt supply chains. Israel's offshore gas operations are particularly vulnerable to potential Hezbollah attacks. More importantly, if Iran becomes directly involved, it could lead to a broader regional conflict, potentially affecting major oil shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Inventory Data

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported unexpected builds in crude oil and gasoline inventories for the week ending June 21. Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 2.9 million-barrel drawdown. Gasoline stocks also increased by 2.7 million barrels, defying projections of a 1 million-barrel decrease.

Gasoline Demand Concerns

Gasoline consumption fell below 9 million barrels per day, partly due to the impact of tropical storm Alberto on coastal areas. Product supplied for motor gasoline, a proxy for demand, decreased by approximately 417,000 barrels per day to 8.97 million bpd. The four-week average for demand is about 2% below last year's levels.

Market Implications

This data has raised concerns about weakening demand in the world's largest oil consumer, especially during the peak U.S. summer driving season. The unexpected inventory builds and lower gasoline consumption suggest potential economic headwinds affecting consumer behavior. However, the market's resilience in the face of these bearish factors highlights the overriding influence of geopolitical tensions on current oil prices.

Balancing Act in Oil Markets

Despite disappointing inventory data, oil prices have found support from the ongoing geopolitical risks. Analysts note that without the escalating Middle East tensions, oil prices might have experienced a more significant decline. The market continues to balance these conflicting factors, with supply disruption fears currently outweighing demand concerns.

Trader Sentiment

This delicate balance reflects the complex interplay of factors in the oil market. Traders are weighing immediate supply risks against longer-term demand concerns, resulting in a cautiously bullish sentiment. The market's ability to absorb bearish demand news while focusing on potential supply disruptions indicates a shift in risk perception among traders.

Economic Indicators and Federal Reserve Policy

Traders are closely monitoring U.S. economic data for insights into potential Federal Reserve policy decisions. The upcoming personal consumption expenditures price index will be crucial in assessing overall economic health and its potential impact on oil demand.

Economic Data Influence

These economic indicators provide valuable insights into the health of the U.S. economy, which directly influences oil demand. Moreover, they play a crucial role in shaping Federal Reserve policy decisions. Any signs of economic weakness could lead to more dovish Fed policies, potentially weakening the dollar and supporting oil prices. Conversely, strong economic data might encourage tighter monetary policy, potentially strengthening the dollar and pressuring oil prices.

Weekly Light Crude Oil Futures

Trend Indicator Analysis

The main trend is up. Momentum shifted to the upside the previous week when buyers took out the minor top at $80.22.

The near-term retracement zone at $76.02 to $73.60 is solid support, having been successfully tested two out of the last three weeks. It is essentially controlling the near-term direction of the market, offering hope for the bulls and a potential trigger point for a steep decline for the bears.

The new minor range is $86.24 to $72.08. The market is currently trading on the strong side of its pivot at $79.16.

A trade through $86.24 will signal a resumption of the long-term uptrend. The main trend will change to down on a move through $72.08.

Weekly Technical Forecast

The direction of the Weekly Light Crude Oil Futures market the week-ending July 5 is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $80.73.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $80.73 will signal the presence of strong buyers. If this creates enough near-term momentum then we could see a further acceleration to the upside with $86.24 the initial target price.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $80.73 will indicate the presence of sellers. If it generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling pressure to extend into the major support zone at $76.02 to $73.60. However, with the trend up, this would probably become another buying opportunity.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish

The oil market outlook is bullish in the short term. While weak U.S. gasoline demand and unexpected inventory builds would typically pressure prices, these factors are currently overshadowed by the potential for supply disruptions due to escalating Middle East tensions.

The ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the risk of broader regional instability are providing strong support for oil prices. The threat to Israel's offshore gas operations and the potential for Iranian involvement significantly elevate supply disruption risks, outweighing current demand concerns.

Recent price movements demonstrate the market's resilience in the face of bearish demand data, highlighting traders' focus on geopolitical risks. This sentiment shift suggests a higher likelihood of upward price movement in the near term.

Traders should closely monitor developments in the Middle East, as any further escalation could trigger a sharp price increase. Additionally, upcoming U.S. economic data releases will be crucial in assessing demand prospects and potential Federal Reserve policy shifts, which could influence dollar strength and, consequently, oil prices.

While the market has been trading in a consolidation pattern on the daily chart, the underlying bullish factors suggest a potential upside breakout. Traders should be prepared for increased volatility and the possibility of significant price movements, particularly if geopolitical tensions intensify or if economic indicators surprise to the upside.