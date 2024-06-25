Russian Oil and Gas Revenues Surge by 50% in June

In a significant rebound, Russia's oil and gas revenues for June are projected to increase by over 50% year-on-year, reaching $9.4 billion, according to new Reuters calculations. This surge comes after a reduction in refinery subsidies, highlighting Russia's resilience in the face of Western sanctions aimed at its energy sector.

The redirection of oil exports to India and China has played a crucial role in maintaining financial inflows, essential for a budget under pressure from increased defense spending. Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions, Russia's ability to adapt its export strategies has been pivotal. The projected increase in June revenues, up from 794 billion rubles in May and 529 billion rubles in June 2023, underscores the robustness of Russia's energy sector.

The Finance Ministry's anticipated report on July 3 will provide detailed insights into these financial trends. The 2024 federal budget anticipates oil and gas revenues to rise by 21% from 2023, following a year marked by lower oil prices and reduced gas exports. Despite the economic strains, Russia has continued to sustain its defense expenditures, resulting in consecutive annual budget deficits of over 3 trillion rubles, approximately 2% of GDP. These deficits have been managed through internal borrowing and the National Wealth Fund.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the country's economic growth, which stood at 3.6% in 2023 after a 1.2% contraction in 2022. However, local economists caution that this growth is driven largely by increased production in the defense sector, which offers limited benefits to the broader population. As Russia navigates its economic challenges, the resilience of its oil and gas sector remains a critical factor in its financial stability.

