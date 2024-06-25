Russian Oil and Gas Revenues Surge by 50% in June

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.95 -0.68 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.12 -0.89 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.67 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.759 -0.052 -1.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 235 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.94 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.86 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.66 +1.22 +1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 939 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.59 +0.24 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 392 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.43 +0.90 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.78 +0.90 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.03 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.13 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.88 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.83 +0.90 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.23 +0.90 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.90 +1.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.26 +0.90 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.00 +1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.45 -1.44 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days e-truck insanity
  • 8 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative Even Amid Heat Wave

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative

Iraq and China are deepening…

U.S. Steel Prices Pressured by Influx of Vietnamese Imports

U.S. Steel Prices Pressured by Influx of Vietnamese Imports

The steel market experiences a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil and Gas Revenues Surge by 50% in June

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 25, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

In a significant rebound, Russia's oil and gas revenues for June are projected to increase by over 50% year-on-year, reaching $9.4 billion, according to new Reuters calculations. This surge comes after a reduction in refinery subsidies, highlighting Russia's resilience in the face of Western sanctions aimed at its energy sector.

The redirection of oil exports to India and China has played a crucial role in maintaining financial inflows, essential for a budget under pressure from increased defense spending. Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions, Russia's ability to adapt its export strategies has been pivotal. The projected increase in June revenues, up from 794 billion rubles in May and 529 billion rubles in June 2023, underscores the robustness of Russia's energy sector.

The Finance Ministry's anticipated report on July 3 will provide detailed insights into these financial trends. The 2024 federal budget anticipates oil and gas revenues to rise by 21% from 2023, following a year marked by lower oil prices and reduced gas exports. Despite the economic strains, Russia has continued to sustain its defense expenditures, resulting in consecutive annual budget deficits of over 3 trillion rubles, approximately 2% of GDP. These deficits have been managed through internal borrowing and the National Wealth Fund.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the country's economic growth, which stood at 3.6% in 2023 after a 1.2% contraction in 2022. However, local economists caution that this growth is driven largely by increased production in the defense sector, which offers limited benefits to the broader population. As Russia navigates its economic challenges, the resilience of its oil and gas sector remains a critical factor in its financial stability.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Barclays: It’s Unrealistic for Banks to Ditch Oil and Gas Clients

Next Post

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative Even Amid Heat Wave

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com