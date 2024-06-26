Investment Manager LGIM Divests From Glencore Over Coal Business

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.91 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.98 +0.62 +0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.691 -0.065 -2.36%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.529 +0.014 +0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 236 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.529 +0.014 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.87 +0.93 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.52 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.28 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 939 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.11 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.92 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.10 -0.49 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 392 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.63 -0.80 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.98 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.23 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 77.33 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 74.03 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.03 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 77.08 -0.80 -1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 84.03 -0.80 -0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.43 -0.80 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.90 +1.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.26 +0.90 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.00 +1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.00 -1.00 -1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.60 +1.15 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

EU Lowers Proposed Tariffs on Chinese EVs Ahead of Trade Talks

American Jet Fuel Finally Sees Covid Rebound

American Jet Fuel Finally Sees Covid Rebound

U.S. jet fuel demand is…

Renewable Energy Projects Stalled by Transformer Shortage in the U.S.

Renewable Energy Projects Stalled by Transformer Shortage in the U.S.

Renewable energy presents challenges and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Investment Manager LGIM Divests From Glencore Over Coal Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 26, 2024, 7:39 AM CDT

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) is divesting shares in Glencore from its ESG funds over concerns that the mining giant doesn’t have a path to net zero amid continued thermal coal production.

Legal & General (L&G) has expanded its climate engagement reach and, as part of the engagement with consequences, comes the decision that LGIM is divesting from Glencore, L&G said in a statement on Wednesday.

The divestment from Glencore follows extensive engagement with the company since the first Climate Impact Pledge launched in 2016.

Last year, LGIM filed a shareholder resolution at Glencore, requesting that the company disclose how its projected thermal coal production aligns with the Paris Agreement and efforts to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.  

“LGIM remains concerned that Glencore has not disclosed plans for thermal coal production that are aligned with a net zero pathway,” the investment company said today.  

LGIM holds a 0.44% stake in Glencore, which is currently worth about $325 million, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

Glencore’s current targets and ambition are to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, subject to a supportive policy environment.

Despite the ambition, Glencore has been called out by campaigners for its coal output and trade and coking coal assets.

In 2020, Norway’s $1.667 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, decided to exclude Glencore from its portfolio due to its coal involvement.

Amid growing calls for divestment from coal in recent years, pension and investment funds dropping coal companies from their portfolios will not make a difference for the world’s efforts to get to net zero, the chief investment officer of a large Australian pension fund said this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t see it as a victory, us holding a net zero portfolio while the world goes to hell in the hand basket, which is its current trajectory,” Michael Wyrsch, Chief Investment Officer at Australia’s Vision Super Pty, told Bloomberg in an interview on Tuesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pemex Tax Payment Deferred as State Oil Firm Struggles With $100-Billion Debt

Next Post

EU Lowers Proposed Tariffs on Chinese EVs Ahead of Trade Talks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com