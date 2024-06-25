Crude, Gasoline Build Weigh on Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.78 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.89 -1.12 -1.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.32 -0.95 -1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.738 -0.073 -2.60%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.500 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 235 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.500 -0.011 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.94 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.86 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.66 +1.22 +1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 939 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.27 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.59 +0.24 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.98 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 392 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 68.43 +0.90 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 83.78 +0.90 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.03 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 78.13 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.83 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.88 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.83 +0.90 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.23 +0.90 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 27 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.90 +1.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.26 +0.90 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.90 +1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.00 +1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.45 -1.44 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days e-truck insanity
  • 8 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Crude, Gasoline Build Weigh on Oil Prices

Supply Concerns and Demand Optimism Are Boosting Oil Prices

Supply Concerns and Demand Optimism Are Boosting Oil Prices

Oil prices rallied this week…

Big Oil and Big Corn Form Alliance to Challenge Pro-EV Policies

Big Oil and Big Corn Form Alliance to Challenge Pro-EV Policies

The API and its former…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude, Gasoline Build Weigh on Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 25, 2024, 3:49 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose this week by 914,000 barrels for the week ending June 21, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts had expected a 3 million barrel draw.

For the week prior, the API reported a 2.264 million barrel build in crude inventories.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 1.3 million barrels as of June 21. Inventories are now at 372.2 million barrels—the highest level since December 2022, but still well below the 656 million barrels in inventory in June 2020.

Oil prices were trading down ahead of the API data release on Tuesday. At 3:35 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down $1.09 on the day at $84.92—and down about $0.30 per barrel from this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was also trading down on the day at -1.05% to $80.77—down roughly $0.70 from this time last week.

Gasoline inventories rose this week, by 3.843 million barrels, after last week’s 1.077-million-barrel decrease. As of last week, gasoline inventories are 1% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories fell this week by 1.178 million barrels, compared to last week’s 538,000-barrel rise. Distillates were about 8% below the five-year average for the week ending May June 14, the latest EIA data shows.

Cushing inventories fell this week, according to API data, by 350,000 barrels after rising by 524,000 barrels in the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative Even Amid Heat Wave

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com