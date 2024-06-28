Oil Prices Set to Extend Gains as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.61 +0.87 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.19 +0.80 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.89 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.717 +0.032 +1.19%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.564 +0.018 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%
Chart Mars US 237 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.564 +0.018 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.31 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.05 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.96 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 941 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.72 +1.81 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.65 +1.41 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.46 -0.81 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 394 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 67.64 +0.84 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 83.89 +0.84 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 82.14 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.14 +0.84 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 77.24 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 81.34 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.99 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.09 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.53 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.12 +0.07 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023

Breaking News:

Permian Oil Player Goes Public at Below Target Price

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Bill Gates and other tech…

Can Renewable Energy Sustain Our Cooling Needs During Heat Waves?

Can Renewable Energy Sustain Our Cooling Needs During Heat Waves?

Phasing out fossil fuels could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Set to Extend Gains as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

By Irina Slav - Jun 28, 2024, 1:22 AM CDT

Crude oil prices looked primed to extend a two-week rally this week amid deepening tensions between Israel and its neighbors, notably Lebanon.

Fears of a widening Middle Eastern war turned oil traders bullish, with Brent crude moving closer to $87 per barrel earlier today and West Texas Intermediate inching above $82 per barrel.

The price climb is happening despite presumably lukewarm demand for oil in the United States, as estimated by the Energy Information Administration earlier this week. The EIA’s latest inventory report showed builds in both crude, gasoline, and middle distillates.

It is also happening despite a surprise increase in weekly jobless numbers, released yesterday and showing continuing jobless claims last week rose to the highest in 2.5 years, casting a shadow over reports about a strong economy. New jobless claims fell, however, which is what oil traders may have been watching instead.

In other economic news from the U.S., the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest revised estimate for GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, pegging the number at a not-very-exciting 1.4%, which was, however, up from an earlier estimate of 1.3%. MarketWatch remarked that this was the smallest growth rate in close to two years.

Consumer spending was a bigger cause for concern, it appears, as it grew at the slowest rate in eighteen months, the BEA figures showed. Expectations about record travel during this year’s July 4 weekend, however, injected some bullishness about oil demand.

Even so, oil prices rose, suggesting the state of the U.S. economy is not the top concern of oil traders right now. As media reported that Israel had bombed a Lebanese village into the ground earlier this week, fears were reignited about an escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict that could draw in some of the largest producers of oil in the region, notably Iran.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Argentina's First Ultra-Deepwater Well Comes Up Dry

Next Post

Senate Launches Investigation Into Big Oil on OPEC Collusion Claims

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com