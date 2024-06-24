Get Exclusive Intel
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

SpaceX Leads the Way in Sustainable Space Exploration

By ZeroHedge - Jun 24, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • SpaceX has achieved remarkable success in developing and deploying reusable rockets, with over 356 launches, 319 landings, and 290 relights.
  • China, despite its ambitious space program, has yet to master reusable rocket technology and continues to crash rocket boosters to Earth.
  • SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket promises to further cement America's lead in reusable rocket technology.
Space

As of early last week, Elon Musk's SpaceX had completed 356 launches, 319 landings, and 290 relights, according to flight data from Fox News. This is a monumental achievement for the world's first private space company to pioneer and deploy reusable rockets. 

The reusable Falcon 9 rocket has dominated the launch industry and propelled America into the number one spot in the global space race. 

Data from BryceTech shows SpaceX launched 525 spacecraft into orbit in the first quarter. This is more than any other space program worldwide, surpassing China and Russia by a considerable margin. 

SpaceX launched about 429,125 kg of spacecraft upmass in the quarter, significantly outpacing China's rocket program (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation), which launched a measly 29,426 kg. 

SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket, which successfully completed a test flight earlier this month, could indicate that America's rocket program will lead through 2030.

Super Heavy landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/lnjCSk2Cz6

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2024

Pivoting to China, where reusable rockets have yet to be deployed, a Long March 2C rocket launched days ago shows the rocket booster falling back to Earth, landing in a populated area with people running for cover. 

The booster fell to Earth near Guiding County, Qiandongnan Prefecture in Guizhou province, according to another post. An airspace closure notice for the mission established a temporary danger area containing Guiding County, Guizhou. -SpaceNews

What's evident is that China has yet to master reusable rockets, while SpaceX successfully landed its first reusable Falcon 9 rocket in 2015.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Beijing-based Orienspace was working on reusable rockets, but the first test flight might not occur until late 2025 or even 2026.

By Zerohedge.com 

