  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 28 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 20 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture

Breaking News:

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

China's Silent Power

China's Silent Power

While the power plays and…

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

Global oil demand has already…

Iran Wants New Nuclear Deal By March 2022

Iran Wants New Nuclear Deal By March 2022

After many months of delays,…

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

By Editorial Dept - Nov 05, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
After around forty years of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I am not often left scratching my head these days. I may not agree with every move, but I can usually see the logic behind them. This week’s big drop in oil prices, on the other hand, mystifies me. I can, I suppose, see that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” kind of thing, but the timing of the move and its complete disregard of news that positively impacts fundamental factors was a bit puzzling.

After two months that saw crude jump around twenty percent, a pullback was coming at some point, almost no matter what. That is why I wrote here three weeks ago that I was beginning to trim some positions in oil stocks, not because I expected a collapse or anything, but just because it was time to take some profit, knowing that I could buy back in if oil did pull back for technical rather than fundamental reasons.

When that pullback started as the OPEC+ meeting approached, I began to get a bit nervous. Did the market know something I didn’t? Had there been massive behind the scenes pressure from Biden and European leaders who were suffering politically because of rising energy costs? Were we about to see another easing of output restrictions?

The answers were no, no, and no but that didn’t seem to matter.

One gets the feeling that, far from feeling pressure as a result of the discomfort of Biden, Johnson et al, the primary drivers…

China's Silent Power
