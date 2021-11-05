Civilians Riot In Sudan Following Military Coup

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 81.27 +2.46 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 82.55 +2.01 +2.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 5.516 -0.200 -3.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 55 mins 2.456 +0.049 +2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 55 mins 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 77.37 +2.56 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.42 -0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.72 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.69 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.59 -2.83 -4.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.36 -2.05 -3.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.81 -2.05 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.21 -2.05 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.86 -2.05 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.81 -2.05 -2.81%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.81 -2.05 -2.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.76 -2.05 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.81 -2.05 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.21 -2.05 -2.80%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -2.25 -2.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -2.25 -3.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.74 -2.67 -3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.76 -2.05 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.71 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.71 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -2.25 -2.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -2.00 -2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.80 -3.05 -3.51%

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 38 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 20 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

Pioneer CEO: Back Off, Biden

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

Battery Costs Are Soaring Amid A Global Supply Crunch

Civilians Riot In Sudan Following Military Coup

By Editorial Dept - Nov 05, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Geopolitics

In a long-running spat with Morocco over the Western Sahara, Algeria has moved to halt all natural gas exports to Spain through Morocco. That move comes only a few months after Algeria cut diplomatic ties with its neighbor. Typically, Morocco would benefit from 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Algeria. Morocco’s government is shrugging off this latest diplomatic salvo from Algeria, suggesting that the 10% of electricity this gas powers can be replaced without much risk. Just a day after this move, Algeria claimed that three truck drivers had been killed in a bombing outside of Mauritania, blaming the attack on Morocco. The US has recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara and controls approximately 80% of the territory. Algeria supports the Polisario Front, which is fighting for independence in the Western Sahara.

Sudan is now facing a civilian revolt following the military’s October 25th coup, with the United Nations now attempting to broker a renewed power-sharing agreement before a revolt hits a point of no return. Coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan may be forced into power-sharing regardless, as civilian riots against the military’s move prove much more serious than anticipated.

Deals & Discoveries

Continental Resources, Inc (controlled by big-time wildcatter Harold Hamm) has secured a $3.25-billion cash deal to acquire Permian assets from Pioneer Natural Resources in the Delaware Basin.

