Why Oil Prices Are Surging

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 74.15 +0.70 +0.95%
Brent Crude 1 day 79.23 +1.62 +2.09%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.924 -0.016 -0.54%
Mars US 1 day 72.25 +1.05 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +4.14 +5.82%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.08 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.924 -0.016 -0.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.33 +0.65 +0.87%
Murban 2 days 78.43 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 2 days 74.88 +1.91 +2.62%
Basra Light 2 days 77.70 +1.71 +2.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.42 +1.93 +2.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Girassol 2 days 78.07 +1.69 +2.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.45 -0.06 -0.13%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.45 +0.69 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.65 +0.69 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 3 days 69.95 +0.69 +1.00%
Peace Sour 3 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 69.45 +0.69 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.45 +0.69 +0.92%
Central Alberta 3 days 65.45 +0.69 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.84 +1.70 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.10 +0.70 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.60 +0.70 +1.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Buena Vista 3 days 81.96 +0.69 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 11 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 29 mins Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 2 hours Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 9 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 1 day After Paris agreement next is WTO? Treasury Chief Mnuchin Slams Report That Trump Wants To Exit WTO
  • 1 day EU Leaders Reach Migration Deal
  • 1 day Michigan Town Bans Wind Farms
  • 3 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 5 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 9 hours Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 2 days Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 2 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 5 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 2 days The U.S. Will Soon Give North Korea a Timeline of 'Specific Asks

Breaking News:

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Alt Text

The Unlikely Solution To The Battery Bottleneck

A group of researchers in…

Alt Text

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve…

Alt Text

Oil Investment In Canada To Drop Despite Rallying Prices

Despite having the world’s third…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Oil Prices Are Surging

By Robert Rapier - Jun 30, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT rig

Oil prices rose last week to the highest levels since 2014. What was behind this price surge? Ironically, it was an announcement by OPEC that it would increase production.

Oil prices had weakened over the past month following a call from President Trump for OPEC to increase production in response to rising oil prices. After rising above $70 per barrel in May, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) had dropped back to $65/barrel leading up to OPEC’s June 22nd meeting.

It was widely anticipated that the group would decide to bump output at the meeting. At the meeting’s conclusion, OPEC, in agreement with Russia, announced that it would increase production for the first time since implementing production cuts in November 2016.

But WTI rallied by more than 4% following the announcement. Why? Because the market was underwhelmed by OPEC’s decision.

OPEC announced that it would restore about one million barrels per day to the market, beginning this month. Iran had opposed the move, partially in protest of sanctions from the Trump Administration. In reality, the output increase isn’t expected to exceed 700,000 barrels per day because some members are already pumping at maximum capacity.

Further, this output increase won’t be enough to balance the oil market. The most recent Oil Market Report (OMR) from the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected the amount of oil that would be needed by OPEC through 2019 in order to balance the markets:

(Click to enlarge)

By the end of this year, the call on OPEC is expected to be nearly 1.5 million BPD more than they were forecast to produce. Thus, even if OPEC managed to follow through on the full output increase, it would be insufficient to prevent further declines in global crude oil inventories. Expectations that this production increase won’t be enough to stabilize these inventory levels are the primary driver behind last week’s oil price surge.

Related: How Important Are Egypt’s Gas Discoveries?

Also bear in mind that Saudi Aramco is still planning its IPO. Saudi Arabia would like oil prices to remain elevated, while appeasing President Trump. OPEC’s action potentially satisfies President Trump’s request while ensuring that oil prices remain strong.

Oil prices surged again on news that the U.S. was pressuring its allies not to import oil from Iran, lest they risk sanctions. Iran currently exports 2.9 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate to Asian and European markets. Even if there is modest compliance with this Trump Administration request, it could accelerate the depletion of global crude oil inventories. That would likely drive oil prices even higher.

That would also make U.S. oil producers happy. Refiners, on the other hand, would likely suffer. Higher oil prices erode the margins of refiners, resulting in lower profits. So even though refiners welcomed the news on biofuel mandates, the spike in oil prices will probably have a bigger negative impact on earnings in the short term.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

LNG Use Rises As Major Facilities Come On Line
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com