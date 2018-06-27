100-Year Old Tech Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.52 -0.24 -0.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.34 -0.12 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.990 +0.009 +0.30%
Mars US 3 hours 71.16 +1.83 +2.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
Urals 20 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.33 +0.20 +0.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.990 +0.009 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.88 +1.35 +1.86%
Murban 20 hours 76.93 +1.35 +1.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.23 +2.77 +3.93%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.17 +1.34 +1.79%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.78 +2.69 +3.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Girassol 20 hours 76.72 +2.79 +3.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 48.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.53 +2.45 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.03 +2.45 +3.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.73 +2.45 +3.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.53 +2.45 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.53 +2.45 +4.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Giddings 20 hours 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.50 -2.14 -2.76%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 66.71 +2.23 +3.46%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 69.21 +2.23 +3.33%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes The Tony Seba report
  • 11 minutes UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 20 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 6 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 2 hours UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 2 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 2 hours Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 2 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 hours Automakers Warn U.S. Tariffs Will Cost Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs, Hike Prices
  • 6 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 1 day Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 20 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 10 hours What is the future for G.E. in the energy sector?
  • 19 hours Saudi Arabia Is Planning To Pump A Record Amount Of Crude In July
  • 3 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 9 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 24 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 1 day Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 15 hours tesla cars no greener than gas or diesel powered: report

Breaking News:

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

Alt Text

Oil Markets Turn Bearish Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

Saudi Arabia’s aim to ramp…

Alt Text

OPEC Back “In the Driver’s Seat”

Oil has had a rocky…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

100-Year Old Tech Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT electric car

Electric vehicle makers and legacy automakers have launched in earnest the race to make such EVs so as to win over the public with increased range and powerful batteries.

In all EVs, an electric motor uses power from batteries to drive either two or all four wheels. Now auto equipment manufacturers have started to develop and test in-wheel electric motors—a technology that puts the motor in the hub of the wheel and drives it directly. Some of those in-wheel technology developers claim that they have overcome or are close to overcoming the challenges of using in-wheel motors—costs, additional mass, and road shocks.

The idea of direct in-wheel drive in cars is more than a hundred years old, but at the turn of the 20th century, it lost the race to its rival—the internal combustion engine mounted under the hood of the gasoline and diesel-powered cars.

Ferdinand Porsche (yes, that Porsche) is credited with inventing the electric wheel-hub motor, as in-wheel motors are also known. The Lohner-Porsche car with the electric hub wheel drive was one of the sensations at the Paris World’s Fair in 1900. Ferdinand Porsche also built the world’s first hybrid car—powered by gasoline and electricity. Related: Tehran: Taking Iran’s Oil Out Of The Market Is ‘Impossible’

Yet, for more than one hundred years the internal combustion engine (ICE) has been dominating car designs and manufacturing.

Now with the EV craze and the race to challenge and beat Tesla, car makers and propulsion makers are testing again the in-wheel technology, helped by the technological advances of the 21st century.

In-wheel motors have a few challenges to overcome. One is that they add more weight to the unsprung mass of the vehicle. Unsprung weight is the wheels, tires, brakes, and anything directly connected to the wheels. The sprung weight includes the chassis, motor, transmission, body, and interior, as well as the passengers and cargo. Another challenge is the higher exposure to road shocks and heat from braking due to the proximity of the in-wheel motor to the wheels.

But companies are trying. Protean Electric, for example, says that it has been testing how in-wheel motors affect unsprung mass and that with its technology, “unsprung mass really isn’t a showstopper after all.”

Protean is building manufacturing facilities in China, and its first factory—in Tianjin—already makes in-wheel motors in low volumes. The company is working with Chinese carmakers to incorporate its in-wheel technology into their electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

In April, Protean and U.S. open-source vehicle designers LM Industries partnered to provide the in-wheel technology for Olli—the world’s first co-created, self-driving, electric and cognitive shuttle.

Slovenian company Elaphe is also making in-wheel technology for application in electric vehicles. Elaphe has tested its fully electric in-wheel drive on a frozen river in China at temperatures of below -30 Celsius (-22 F) to prove that traction control on ice is better than in ICE cars. Related: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Halt Oil Production In Neutral Zone

The Fisker Orbit autonomous electric shuttle will be using in-wheel motor technology for improved interior space, and it will be the first vehicle to test Fisker solid state batteries, company founder Henrik Fisker said earlier this month. The in-wheel technology is that of Protean Electric.

German company Ziehl-Abegg has developed a motor for in-wheel hub drive that could be used in serial hybrid, battery, and fuel cell commercial vehicles.

Of the big carmakers, Nissan, has developed in-wheel motors for the Nissan BladeGlider—a working prototype of its futuristic concept car.

More than 100 years after the world’s first in-wheel motor prototype, manufacturers are testing again the idea of powering a car’s wheels directly, hoping to make breakthroughs in EV technology, design, performance, and driving power. Time will tell if this time around, in-wheel motors can challenge a centrally mounted engine.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tesla And GM Close To Capping Out On EV Tax Incentives

Next Post

Oil Investment In Canada To Drop Despite Rallying Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com