An Unlikely Shale Frontier

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 73.61 +0.85 +1.17%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.98 +0.52 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.014 +0.033 +1.11%
Mars US 17 hours 71.16 +1.83 +2.64%
Opec Basket 1 day 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 1 day 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Louisiana Light 1 day 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Mexican Basket 1 day 66.93 +1.60 +2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.014 +0.033 +1.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.88 +1.35 +1.86%
Murban 1 day 76.93 +1.35 +1.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.23 +2.77 +3.93%
Basra Light 1 day 76.17 +1.34 +1.79%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.78 +2.69 +3.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Girassol 1 day 76.72 +2.79 +3.77%
Opec Basket 1 day 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.57 -0.09 -0.18%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.76 +2.23 +4.69%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 69.26 +2.23 +3.33%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 73.96 +2.23 +3.11%
Sweet Crude 1 day 68.76 +2.23 +3.35%
Peace Sour 1 day 63.26 +2.23 +3.65%
Peace Sour 1 day 63.26 +2.23 +3.65%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 68.76 +2.23 +3.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 74.76 +2.23 +3.07%
Central Alberta 1 day 64.76 +2.23 +3.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Giddings 1 day 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
ANS West Coast 2 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.71 +2.23 +3.46%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.21 +2.23 +3.33%
Kansas Common 1 day 63.00 +4.75 +8.15%
Buena Vista 1 day 81.27 +4.43 +5.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 15 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 20 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 16 hours UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 6 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 7 mins Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 8 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 3 hours Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 13 hours GM and Tesla Get Closer To Losing $7,500 Tax Credit
  • 14 hours Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 6 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 16 hours Automakers Warn U.S. Tariffs Will Cost Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs, Hike Prices
  • 20 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 2 hours Time Of Recession - China and Europe Are Warning That A Trade War Could Trigger A Global Recession
  • 21 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 9 hours The Tony Seba report

Breaking News:

U.S. And Russia To Dominate World’s Oil & Gas Pipeline Spending

Alt Text

Why OPEC Won't Flood The Oil Market

Saudi Arabia and Russia are…

Alt Text

100-Year Old Tech Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Boom

An 100-year old tech could…

Alt Text

Power Grab In Libya Threatens Oil Industry

Libya’s oil industry faces increased…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

An Unlikely Shale Frontier

By Irina Slav - Jun 28, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oilfield

Algeria is eager to attract Big Oil majors such as Exxon and Chevron to its shale patch to tap its massive gas reserves, estimated to be the third-largest in the world, Bloomberg reports.

Currently, state-owned Sonatrach accounts for 90 percent of oil and gas development in the country, but it wants this to change. At this week’s World Gas Conference, the company’s chief executive Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour said, “We need a lot more companies to come explore. We’re talking to all the big companies.”

Exxon is a favorite, it seems, for the shale patch, which contains an estimated 2,000 trillion cu ft of gas, according to Kaddour. “Exxon Mobil is Exxon Mobil. They have huge experience in that field, and they use technology that could be positive for our development,” the executive said.

Algeria’s state company is already in discussions with Exxon about its potential participation in developing Algeria’s oil and gas reserves. Negotiations started in January this year.

Earlier this year, Kaddour said Sonatrach planned to increase its revenues by US$67 billion by 2030, with half of this being reinvested in further development. However, it needs foreign help with these plans and also needs to deal with local opposition.

The shale gas reserves of Algeria are concentrated in the south of the country, where the population is against gas exploration. Development plans for the area were already stopped by local protests, but Sonatrach’s chief is actively seeking ways to convince the local community leaders that the plans will benefit them.

The exploitation of Algeria’s shale gas reserves is not simply an attempt to boost fossil fuel revenues. Local consumption is surging because of fast population growth, and this is hurting exports, which go mainly to Europe. Last year, Algeria exported an estimated 54 billion cubic meters, down from 57 billion cubic meters in 2016.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

 Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com