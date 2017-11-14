Why Canadian Crude Trades At Such A Steep Discount

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.08 -0.62 -1.11%
Brent Crude 62.21 -0.95 -1.50%
Natural Gas 3.071 -0.03 -1.00%
Mars US 57.69 -0.98 -1.67%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
Urals 59.71 -1.19 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Mexican Basket 54.03 -0.63 -1.15%
Natural Gas 3.071 -0.03 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 -0.35 -0.57%
Murban 63.48 -0.35 -0.55%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.68 -1.82 -3.01%
Basra Light 57.80 -1.15 -1.95%
Saharan Blend 61.28 -1.80 -2.85%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Girassol 61.68 -1.86 -2.93%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.70 -0.89 -2.14%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 63.12 -0.34 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 49.65 -1.06 -2.09%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.15 -1.06 -1.99%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 hours Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 5 hours Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 5 hours Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 6 hours OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 8 hours Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 14 hours Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 19 hours Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 23 hours GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 1 day Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 1 day Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 1 day BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 1 day Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 4 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 4 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 4 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 4 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 4 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 4 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 4 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 5 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 5 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 5 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 5 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 5 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 5 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 5 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 6 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 6 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 6 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 6 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 6 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 6 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 7 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

What A U.S. Electric Grid Attack Looks Like

The electrical system is the…

Alt Text

Big Oil CEO Slams Saudi Energy Reform

Patrick Pouyanne, Total’s chief executive,…

Alt Text

This Could Supercharge The U.S. Oil Exports Boom

The U.S. oil export boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Canadian Crude Trades At Such A Steep Discount

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Canada

Canada’s oil industry faces multiple headwinds on top of an oil bust that has changed the global industry over the past few years. Canadian producers are selling their oil at hefty discounts to WTI, not only because of the heavier sour variety they are pumping out of the oil sands, but also because of limited pipeline capacity that moves the oil out of landlocked Alberta—the heart of the Canadian oil industry.

Currently there are three pipelines in the works that will take more Alberta oil either to the U.S. or to the Canadian Pacific coast: Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Program, Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion project, and TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline. Last month, TransCanada scrapped a pipeline project to ship oil to the Canadian East Coast.

In the best-case scenario for Canada’s pipeline capacity—that is, if all three remaining pipelines clear all regulatory hurdles (which are many right now)—Canadian pipeline capacity will be in excess of 52,100 bpd in 2020, and more than 656,100 bpd in 2022, according to estimates by Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Liam Denning.

However, if only Line 3 is approved and built (the pipeline that, for now, stands the best chance of getting a go-ahead), Canada will still be 552,000 bpd short of pipeline takeaway capacity in 2022. If Keystone XL doesn’t go ahead and Line 3 and Trans Mountain proceed, the excess pipeline capacity in 2022 will be just 50,000 bpd.

Related: The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

But before 2020, Canada’s oil production is expected to continue to increase, and pipeline constraints will become bigger, before any of the proposed pipelines—or one, or all—comes online and eases some of the takeaway constraints.

Alberta oil is heavy and requires more energy to process it into gasoline or other refined oil products. That’s why the Western Canadian Select (WCS)—representative of the price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta—trades at a $10 or more discount to the WTI. But the discount also reflects those pipeline constraints that have plagued Canadian producers for years. WCS also trades at a discount to the flagship Mexican crude grade of similar quality, Maya, because Canadian oil must travel further to reach the Gulf refineries than Mexico’s oil, because Mexico’s oil travels less distance. The WCS to Maya discount has been below $10 for much of the past two years, but has recently deepened to $13.20 as of November 10, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Futures prices imply the spread will surge to $17 in the next two years, as Canadian oil production grows and additional pipeline capacity—if any—is stagnant until at least late 2019.

According to IHS Markit, oil sands will remain a growth story, and nearly 500,000 bpd of new oil sands production will be added this year and next. “Over 2017-19 Canadian growth, led by the oil sands, will only be surpassed by the United States and its tight oil machine,” IHS Markit’s Kevin Birn said in June 2017.

Total Canadian production was 3.85 million bpd in 2016, and is expected to rise to 5.1 million bpd in 2030, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), which says that by 2030 Canada will need more pipelines to transport an additional 1.3 million bpd.

In the shorter term, until 2020, with growing domestic production and no additional pipeline capacity, Canadian producers have been shipping more oil-by-rail since the end of 2016. This, Bloomberg’s Denning notes, costs $13-$18 per barrel to get to the Gulf Coast, which leads to widening differentials in the futures and significantly lower margins for oil producers. 

All Canadian producers will be affected, but those that refine domestically are in a better position to offset at least part of the discounts at which they will sell their oil in the next couple of years, Denning argues.

But it may be even more years, because none of the three proposed pipelines is a certainty yet.

Related: U.S. Grid Narrowly Escapes Apocalyptic Attack

Line 3 is undergoing a public hearing and public hearing comments in Minnesota, and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is expected to announce its Certificate of Need and Route Permit decision in April 2018.

Although it’s approved at the federal level, the Trans Mountain expansion project is pitting the new British Columbia government against the Alberta government, with BC now vowing to fight the project.

TransCanada said at its Q3 earnings call that it received contribution from 545,000 bpd of long-term, long-haul contracts during Keystone’s open season. The fate of the pipeline, however, hinges on the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), which will vote on the order on the Keystone XL Pipeline Application in a public hearing next Monday, November 20.

So Alberta and Canada’s oil producers hope that at least some additional pipeline capacity will be added in a few years, to offset part of the discount of their crude sales.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

EVs Won’t Stifle Oil Demand Anytime Soon
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com