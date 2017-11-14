U.S. Shale To Beat Saudi Production Growth

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.61 -1.15 -2.03%
Brent Crude 61.99 -1.17 -1.85%
Natural Gas 3.101 -0.07 -2.08%
Mars US 58.67 -0.01 -0.02%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
Urals 60.90 -0.13 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Bonny Light 63.64 -0.68 -1.06%
Mexican Basket 54.03 -0.63 -1.15%
Natural Gas 3.101 -0.07 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.08 -0.55 -0.89%
Murban 63.83 -0.45 -0.70%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.50 -0.75 -1.22%
Basra Light 58.95 -0.13 -0.22%
Saharan Blend 63.08 -0.95 -1.48%
Bonny Light 63.64 -0.68 -1.06%
Bonny Light 63.64 -0.68 -1.06%
Girassol 63.54 -0.68 -1.06%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.52 -1.07 -2.57%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 63.12 -0.34 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 50.71 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 54.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 54.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.21 +0.02 +0.04%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 50 mins Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 hours OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 3 hours Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 10 hours Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 15 hours Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 19 hours GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 21 hours Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 23 hours Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 1 day Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 1 day BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 1 day Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 4 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 4 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 4 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 4 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 4 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 4 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 4 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 4 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 5 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 5 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 5 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 5 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 5 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 5 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 5 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 6 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 6 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 6 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 6 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 6 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 6 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 7 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 7 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 7 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus

Breaking News:

Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production

Alt Text

OPEC's War Against Shale Is Far From Over

OPEC’s World Oil Outlook suggests…

Alt Text

Is This The Cure To Saudi Arabia’s Oil Curse?

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030…

Alt Text

Is Peak Permian Only 3 Years Away?

Texas’ Permian Basin is the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale To Beat Saudi Production Growth

By Irina Slav - Nov 14, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Oil

U.S. shale oil and gas production is set to grow at a record-breaking rate over the next eight years, the International Energy Agency said in its latest World Energy Outlook. The authority forecast that between 2010 and 2025, U.S. shale oil production will rise by a stunning 8 million bpd – a growth rate that beats Saudi Arabia’s oil production growth at its highest and the Soviet Union’s growth in natural gas production.

This production growth rate, the IEA went on, will turn the United States from a net importer of oil into a net exporter by 2025. It will also become the world’s largest LNG exporter by that year. Natural gas production for the period between 2008 and 2023 will increase by 630 billion cu m.

All in all, the rise in U.S. oil production will account for 80 percent of the global oil production increase by 2025, and this production increase will match an increase in demand. 2025 will mark the peak of oil demand, if the IEA’s projections are accurate. From then on, demand decline consistently, pressured by fuel efficiency and alternatives to internal combustion engines.

Yet the dramatic changes in the market that accounts for the biggest chunk of oil demand will be offset by developments in other markets, the IEA says. The authority’s forecast is pretty much identical to Wood Mac’s: petrochemicals will spearhead oil demand growth in the long term, followed by fuel demand for trucks, aircraft, and ships.

Meanwhile, U.S. shale oil production will reach a plateau in the late 2020s and the global market will return to a greater dependence on Middle Eastern oil. However, the IEA warns that there are new resources of up to 670 billion barrels of crude that need investments to be developed until 2040, to compensate for existing field depletion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC Sees Oil Demand Soaring In 2018
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com