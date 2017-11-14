EVs Won’t Stifle Oil Demand Anytime Soon

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.08 -0.62 -1.11%
Brent Crude 62.21 -0.95 -1.50%
Natural Gas 3.071 -0.03 -1.00%
Mars US 57.69 -0.98 -1.67%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
Urals 59.71 -1.19 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Mexican Basket 54.03 -0.63 -1.15%
Natural Gas 3.071 -0.03 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 -0.35 -0.57%
Murban 63.48 -0.35 -0.55%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.68 -1.82 -3.01%
Basra Light 57.80 -1.15 -1.95%
Saharan Blend 61.28 -1.80 -2.85%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Girassol 61.68 -1.86 -2.93%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.70 -0.89 -2.14%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 63.12 -0.34 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 49.65 -1.06 -2.09%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.15 -1.06 -1.99%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 hours Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 5 hours Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 5 hours Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 6 hours OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 8 hours Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 14 hours Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 19 hours Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 23 hours GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 1 day Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 1 day Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 1 day BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 1 day Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 4 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 4 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 4 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 4 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 4 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 4 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 4 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 5 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 5 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 5 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 5 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 5 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 5 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 5 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 6 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 6 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 6 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 6 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 6 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 6 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 7 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

Can Nigeria Achieve Its Zero Oil Agenda?

The Nigerian National Petroleum company…

Alt Text

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The world’s first $1 trillion-dollar…

Alt Text

U.S. Congress Slashes Support For Renewables And EVs

The United States House of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EVs Won’t Stifle Oil Demand Anytime Soon

By Irina Slav - Nov 14, 2017, 3:00 PM CST EV

There will be 280 million EVs on the roads in 2040, up from 2 million today—but even this increase won’t be able to stifle crude oil demand, the International Energy Agency says. This increase will come from government policies aimed at tackling climate change and from the industry’s apparent determination to go electric.

Even so, the IEA said, global oil demand will continue growing in tune with supply, to hit 105 million bpd in 2040, driven by petrochemicals and fuel for trucks, ships, and aircraft. The IEA notes that although current fuel efficiency policies cover about 80 percent of the global passenger sales today, it only covers half of truck sales.

The IEA, however, does not mention electric trucks in its World Energy Outlook. Daimler earlier this year showcased the world’s first fully electric truck. Tesla will unveil its own e-truck, the Semi, on Thursday, and Elon Musk promises it is “unreal.”

Even if it is not exactly unreal, Tesla’s semi and the Daimler truck can potentially disrupt a market worth tens of billions of dollars globally. There are challenges, notably range and cost, but electric trucks are an emerging niche that should be taken into account in long-term forecasts. UPS, for example, recently said it will be converting a fleet of 1,500 diesel-fueled delivery trucks into all-electric vehicles. It will hardly be the first and last one to consider the conversion. Related: The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The IEA, however, is firm: it considers a low-oil-price scenario, in which there are 900 million electric cars on the roads by 2040. In this scenario, though, oil prices are low because of strong production growth in the United States. This production growth would keep prices in the US$50-70 per/barrel range, which will only serve to keep demand for oil steady.

The main drivers behind this growth will be India, followed by China, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with South America and Eurasia trailing the rest. Meanwhile, oil demand in Europe, the U.S., and Japan will fall, though by rates markedly smaller than the demand growth rates in India and China.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Dangers Of A Bullish Oil Market

Next Post

Why Canadian Crude Trades At Such A Steep Discount
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Oilracle on November 14 2017 said:
    ---There will be 280 million EVs on the roads in 2040---

    This could happen only if new coal power plants are built and generate, as they do now, $0.05 kWh electricity for them...
  • Ron Rogers on November 14 2017 said:
    Someone is going to need to produce 1 million cars a month in order for us to have 280 million EVs by the year 2040. Tesla produced 26000 last year, a little slow at this point.
  • snoopyloopy on November 14 2017 said:
    Any study that doesn't even mention electric trucks is worthless. Trucking will electrify even faster than the general automotive fleet since fleet managers will see the massive fuel savings and run to them. Many will undoubtedly also have some autonomous capabilities built in, furthering the savings. How does one compete when the competition has cut operating costs 70%, even if they had to pay 30% more for the trucks itself?

    @Oilracle: Fortunately, bids for solar are offering prices at under $0.03/kWh and without the significant logistical investment necessary to support a coal plant.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com